April 23, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

India and Japan reaffirm commitment to free and inclusive Indo-Pacific

India and Japan reaffirm commitment to free and inclusive Indo-Pacific

Tokyo, April 23 (IANS) Reaffirming commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, India and Japan on Thursday discussed defence cooperation measures while outlining future interactions across various sectors.

The discussions were held during eighth India–Japan Army-to-Army Staff Talks being held from April 22-24.

"The 8th India–Japan Army-to-Army Staff Talks AAST are being held from 22–24 April in Japan. Both sides held a productive exchange of views, reviewed ongoing Defence Cooperation measures between both the nations and outlined future interactions across diverse domains. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The delegation also called on the Chief of Staff, Japan Ground Self Defence Force," Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

On April 10, External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and discussed developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Good to speak with FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan. Discussed developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Appreciate his condolences for the Indian lives lost in the conflict."

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is a vital route for global oil supplies. A significant share of the world’s seaborne crude passes through the strait, making any disruption a major concern for energy-importing nations.

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Motegi on the sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in France.

"Always nice to meet my friend FM Toshimitsu Motegi, this time on the sidelines of G7 FMM," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On March 6, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister, Sadamasa Oue and discussed strengthening Defence technology and economic security.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. They had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the Defence technology and economic security pillars of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

--IANS

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