India and Japan have major role to play in realising peace, stability in Indo-Pacific: Japanese FM (Ld)

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (IANS) Highlighting that both countries share fundamental values ​​and strategic interests, Japan's new Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday asserted that Japan and India have a major role to play in realising peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the international community as a whole.

As he met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on the sidelines of ASEAN Summit in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, Motegi stated that the international situation and security environment surrounding both countries has become increasingly severe in recent years, calling for more intense cooperation between Japan and India.

"He stated that he hopes to fulfill this role together with Minister Jaishankar, including through Japan-US-Australia-India relations," read a statement issued by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the meeting.

"Furthermore, Minister Motegi stated that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan in August this year, the leaders were able to demonstrate to both domestic and international audiences the strong and strategic Japan-India relationship, as well as the direction of Japan-India cooperation over the next 10 years, and that he hopes to achieve steady results in each of the three areas of security, economy/investment/innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, and to elevate the relationship between the two countries to even greater heights as mutually complementary partners," it added.

Both ministers discussed expanding bilateral ties and agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation.

"In response, Minister Jaishankar stated that he is pleased that Minister Motegi has returned to his position as Foreign Minister, that he shares Minister Motegi's views, that the long-standing partnership between Japan and India is special, and that he hopes to work together for the stability of the region," the Japanese Foreign Ministry mentioned.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional situations.

"Delighted to meet FM Motegi Toshimitsu of Japan. Held wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral ties. Agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of our cooperation. Also exchanged perspectives on the global situation and our Indo Pacific cooperation. Our conversation reflected the strength and warmth of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Motegi had earlier served as Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs from September 2019 to October 2021.

On October 21, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Japan's Foreign Minister and stated that he is looking forward to working together to advance Special Strategic and Global Partnership between two nations.

"Congratulate my friend Motegi Toshimitsu on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Japan. Look forward to working together to advance our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan's PM and said that he looks forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

In response to PM Modi's wishes, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi expressed commitment to work with him to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between two nations.

"Thank you very much H.E. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for extending warm congratulations on my selection as a Prime Minister. I look forward to working with Your Excellency to further promote the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Takaichi posted on X.

India-Japan relations were elevated to ‘Global Partnership’ in 2000, ‘Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2006, and ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Defence and Security partnership forms an integral pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties. In recent years, the defence exchanges have gained strength in recent years due to growing convergence on strategic matters and its significance is growing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.

