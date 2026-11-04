November 04, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

India and Indonesia conclude special forces' validation exercise

India and Indonesia conclude special forces' validation exercise

Jakarta, Nov 4 (IANS) The 48-hour validation exercise of Garuda Shakti 2026 concluded with the Special Forces of India and Indonesia executing a joint ambush and an air assault on a simulated enemy camp in jungle terrain, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia said on Wednesday.

“The 48-hour validation exercise of Garuda Shakti 2026 concluded with Indian and Indonesian Special Forces executing a joint ambush on a fleeting enemy, followed by an air assault at enemy location in jungle terrain,” the Embassy said.

The final drill saw a joint team of troops from both countries being inserted by helicopter close to the target before launching the assault.

“A joint heli-borne team comprising of Indian and Indonesian Special Forces slithered in vicinity of the target and launched a simulated assault at the heavily defended enemy camp,” it said.

The Embassy said the drill demonstrated the ability of the two forces to operate together.

“This simulated ambush marks the culmination of the rigorous drills practiced during the exercise, demonstrating seamless coordination, interoperability and the synergy to execute complex joint operations together, regardless of the terrain or conditions. Two nations, one team, one mission,” it said.

Earlier during the validation phase, the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the Indonesian Army (TNI-AD) had jointly undertaken Tactical Combat Casualty Care, combat tracking and contact drills. Combat Free Fallers from both forces had also executed free fall jumps jointly on Wednesday.

The exercise had commenced at Banyuwangi in Indonesia on October 27, with the Special Forces of the two nations set to train together in jungle warfare operations until November 6, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Indian contingent comprises troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian side is represented by personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces.

During the exercise, the troops have trained in jungle warfare, combat marksmanship, mountaineering and air assault, along with heli-borne operations, from rapid insertion to securing the landing zone, tactical patrolling and mission execution in dense jungle terrain.

--IANS

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