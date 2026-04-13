India and France hold Foreign Office Consultations in Paris, focus on expanding ties across sectors

Paris, April 13 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens in Paris on Monday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions covered a wide range of topics, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cooperation in cyber and digital domains, AI, innovation, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening human and cultural ties, in connection with the latest global and regional developments.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired the India–France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens, holding discussions on a wide range of issues including civil nuclear energy, defence and space, cyber and digital cooperation, AI and innovation and people-to-people and cultural ties, along with global and regional developments," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier, the Indian Foreign Secretary also called on French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, discussing bilateral cooperation and ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated: "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs H.E. Jean-Noel Barrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges including the situation in the Middle East."

The meeting between Misri and Barrot took place amid the ongoing tense security situation in the Middle East after negotiations between the US and Iranian officials failed to produce an agreement.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, the Barrot and the Misri emphasised the importance of abiding by the ceasefire agreement reached by Iran and the United States, and of finding a swift and lasting end to the war through diplomatic means.

"They also discussed the ways and means of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. As India is working closely with the French G7 Presidency, they discussed the responses that our two countries could develop to tackle major macroeconomic imbalances and promote a more inclusive form of multilateralism," read a statement issued by the ministry.

Misri also visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Paris and witnessed the exhibition “L’Art de L’Inde: Aujourd’hui." The exhibition features 80 artworks by 40 Indian artists and highlights India’s living artistic traditions, according to the statement released by the Embassy.

After concluding his engagements in France, Vikram Misri will visit Germany, where he is scheduled to co-chair Foreign Office Consultations with Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office.

"The visit follows the visits of German Chancellor H.E. Mr Friedrich Merz and French President H.E. Mr Emmanuel Macron to India in January and February 2026, respectively and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe. It will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India’s bilateral relations with both countries and advance ongoing cooperation across key priority areas," the MEA stated in a release.

--IANS

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