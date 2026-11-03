November 03, 2026 10:22 PM हिंदी

India and France discuss climate finance, COP31 priorities

India and France discuss climate finance, COP31 priorities

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) India and France on Tuesday discussed biodiversity conservation, energy transition, climate finance and priorities for COP31 while reiterating committment to strengthening cooperation through the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

“Pleased to meet Mr Mathieu Lefevre, Minister Delegate for the Ecological Transition of France. Discussed the areas of mutual interest including biodiversity conservation, energy transition, climate finance and COP31 priorities,” stated Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on X after meeting the French minister who is in New Delhi for the ninth session of the ISA Assembly, being held at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026.

France was re-elected co-president of the ISA on Tuesday.

“Committed to strengthening cooperation through International Solar Alliance- ISA and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure- CDRI,” Singh said.

Welcoming France’s re-election, Lefevre credited President Emmanuel Macron for France’s role in the alliance.

“Very pleased that France has been re-elected co-president of the International Solar Alliance, which it will continue to support in its role as a global leader in the development of solar energy, as it has been doing since 2018 under the decisive impetus of Emmanuel Macron,” Lefevre posted on X.

The French Embassy in India said the Assembly was being co-chaired by Lefevre and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

“120+ nations. One sun. One mission. ISA Assembly lights up Delhi, with French Minister Mathieu Lefevre and Indian Minister Pralhad Joshi co-chairing, as the world unites to scale affordable solar, develop skills and mobilize investment,” the embassy said.

On Monday, Lefevre had attended the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today and tomorrow in New Delhi to attend the 9th session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly and participate in the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit. Very honoured to have been able to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi there. Thanks to the strategic partnership established by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, France continues its commitment to accelerate the energy transition,” he had said.

“France as Co-President of International Solar Alliance promotes the global clean energy transition with India and ISA members,” the French Embassy had said.

--IANS

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