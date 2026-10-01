India and Fiji discuss strengthening defence cooperation, free and open Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) India and Fiji on Thursday discussed strengthening defence and maritime cooperation, defence industry engagement, capacity building and training, and enhancing collaboration towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mason Smith, in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Fiji, Mr Mason Smith, called on Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth in New Delhi on October 01, 2026. Discussions focused on strengthening India-Fiji defence and maritime cooperation, defence industry engagement, capacity building and training, and enhancing collaboration towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

On Monday, Smith held a meeting with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, holding discussions on further strengthening defence and maritime cooperation between India and Fiji.

"Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Fiji, Mr Mason Smith met Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on September 28, 2026. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence and maritime cooperation, including greater defence industry collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, inclusive & secure Indo-Pacific. The meeting coincided with the 2nd India Fiji Bilateral Joint Working Group being held in India," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Smith also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid tribute to India's bravehearts.

"Today is a solemn occasion to remember and honour their courage, sacrifice and enduring legacy. We also reaffirm our shared commitment to the values of peace, democracy and enduring cooperation between Fiji and India," he wrote on X.

On September 8, India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, held a meeting with Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, where both sides discussed cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, health, trade and business.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises of Fiji. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to further deepen the longstanding and multifaceted India–Fiji partnership, with discussions covering Agriculture, Health, Trade, Business and Economic Cooperation, among other areas of mutual interest," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

--IANS

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