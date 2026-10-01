Football: Mumbai City confirm return of Farukh Choudhary for upcoming season

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Mumbai City have confirmed the return of Farukh Choudhary to the club, with the attacker signing a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Born in Ambarnath, Maharashtra, Choudhary is no stranger to the Islanders, having previously made six appearances for the club during the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

Since then, he has gone on to represent Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC, making 126 Indian Super League appearances and registering seven goals and 10 assists across his career.

Choudhary has also represented the Indian National Team, earned 24 caps and scored three goals for the Blue Tigers.

Farukh Choudhary, an attacker at Mumbai City, said, “Coming back to Mumbai City means a lot to me. I have had some really good memories here, and I am happy to be back with the club. I am looking forward to the new season, working hard with the team and giving my best on the pitch. We have a strong squad and big ambitions, and I want to contribute as much as I can and help the team achieve its goals.”

Earlier, Mumbai City had confirmed the arrival of Lazar Ćirković, the Serbian joining the Islanders on a one-year deal, until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Born in Niš, Lazar began his football journey with the Serbian SuperLiga club Rad in 2010. During his time there, he also gained valuable experience on loan at the Serbian League club Palić.

In 2014, Lazar joined Serbian giants Partizan, making his official debut for the club in a UEFA Europa League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. During his four-year spell with Partizan, he won two Serbian SuperLiga titles and one Serbian Cup before going on to represent Luzern in Switzerland, Maccabi Netanya in Israel, and Kisvárda and Honvéd in Hungary.

Lazar then moved to India, where he joined fellow Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC. In his debut season, he played a crucial role in helping the club secure a place in the playoffs, earning a move to Jamshedpur FC the following season. He continued to deliver consistent performances for the Men of Steel, helping them reach the semi-finals.

At international level, Lazar made his competitive debut for the Serbia Under-21s in 2013, featuring in a home victory over Northern Ireland. He represented the side intermittently until 2015 and was also part of Serbia’s squad for the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

--IANS

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