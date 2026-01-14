India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday highlighted the need to take positive steps to create the right environment for improved bilateral relations between India and China during his meeting with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), who is on a visit to India from January 12-14.

"The discussions covered the progress made in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties with priority on business and people-centric engagements, and ways to take bilateral engagement forward in the new year. The Chinese side congratulated the Indian side on assuming the BRICS chairship this year and expressed its strong support for a successful BRICS Summit in India," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting.

Sun Haiyan briefed Foreign Secretary Misri on her impressions from the visit, including her interactions with Indian media, think tanks and political parties. She also conveyed the expectations of the Chinese side to enhance exchanges under the MEA-IDCPC Programme.

"FS noted the importance of increasing the understanding between the people of the two countries in order to rebuild ties and, in this context, highlighted the need to take positive steps to create the right environment for improved bilateral relations. Both sides reiterated their commitment to implementing the important directions provided by their leaders, and to advancing bilateral relations on the path of normalisation," the MEA stated.

According to the MEA, both sides reviewed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and discussed ways to further advance ties by enhancing people-to-people exchanges and addressing concerns on sensitive issues.

On Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the launch of preparations for BRICS India 2026 with the unveiling of the website, theme and logo.

"Glad to attend the launch of BRICS India 2026 Logo, Theme & Website. Pleasant conversation with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Wish BRICS 2026 in India a full success. As one of the founding members, China looks forward to working with India and all parties to advance the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation," the diplomat posted on X after attending the event.

India has maintained that its chairship of BRICS will adopt a ‘Humanity-first’ and ‘people-centric’ approach to build for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

--IANS

/as