India and Central African Republic discuss enhancing bilateral relations

Bangui, July 16 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to the Central African Republic (CAR), Vajapayajula Venkataraman, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Felix Moloua, Prime Minister and Head of Government of the CAR in Bangui.

The Ambassador and the Prime Minister held discussions on enhancing bilateral relations between India and CAR.

"Ambassador V. Venkataraman pays a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Felix Moloua, Prime Minister, Head of Government of the Central African Republic, in his office in Bangui today. Fruitful discussions on enhancing bilateral relations between India and CAR were held," the Embassy of India in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the Ambassador presented his Credentials to Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of CAR.

"Ambassador Vajapayajula Venkataraman presented his Credentials Letters to H.E. Prof. Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic(CAR), accrediting him as Ambassador of India to CAR with residence in Kinshasa(DRC) today," the Indian Embassy in DRC wrote on X.

The Ambassador also presented copies of his credentials to Marc Mandaba, Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, on Tuesday.

"Mr. Vajapayajula Venkataraman, Ambassador of India designate to the Central African Republic, presented copies of his Credentials to H.E. Mr. Marc Mandaba, Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, Central African Republic today," the Embassy stated on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and the Central African Republic (CAR) enjoy friendly relations. The Central African Republic generally supports India’s candidature at various international forums. Both countries are keen to strengthen the existing relations.

India has contributed troops to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) since 2014, specifically through the deployment of Formed Police Units (FPUs) and military observers.

The CAR is a landlocked nation located in the heart of Central Africa, bordered by Cameroon, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of the Congo.

–IANS

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