India and Brazil review progress in strategic partnership, discuss cooperation in BRICS, IBSA

October 03, 2025 10:16 PM हिंदी

India, Brazil review progress in Strategic Partnership, discuss cooperation in BRICS, IBSA

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with visiting Special Advisor to the President of Brazil, Ambassador Celso Luis Nunes Amorim in New Delhi for the 6th India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue on Friday. The two officials reviewed ongoing progress in the Strategic Partnership, including in various sectors like defence and security, energy, rare earths and critical minerals, and health and pharmaceuticals.

The top officials agreed to carry forward the work to implement the vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and also discussed cooperation in multilateral fora such as the BRICS, India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) and the COP30 set to be hosted by Brazil in November.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Amorim was accompanied by a delegation of senior Brazilian government officials and advisors. "The dialogue was an opportunity to follow up on the issues identified under five pillars of cooperation during the State Visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Brazil in July 2025," read the MEA statement.

On September 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while extending greetings to his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and the people of Brazil on the country's Independence Day, had noted that the strategic partnership and ties between two nations will continue to strengthen.

"Warm greetings to FM Mauro Vieira, the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. Our Strategic Partnership and multifaceted ties continue to strengthen for the benefit of our peoples," Jaishankar posted on X.

On August 7, PM Narendra Modi had received a telephone call from Brazilian President Lula da Silva. PM Modi recalled his visit to Brazil in July, where the two leaders agreed on a comprehensive framework to expand cooperation across key sectors, including trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.

"Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights. The two leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Following their conversation over phone, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership, including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone."

--IANS

akl/as

