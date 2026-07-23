India and Belarus continue work on enhancing bilateral cooperation

Bishkek, July 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, held a meeting with Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxim Ryzhenkov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon Ata on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation and also spoke about regional and global issues of interest.

"Delighted to meet H.E. Mr. Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting," MoS Singh posted on X.

"Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the India–Belarus partnership," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, with discussions held on further strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

"Pleased to meet HE. Mr. Zheenbek Kulubaev, Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral partnership and discussed avenues to further strengthen cooperation across key sectors. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to further advancing the India–Kyrgyz Republic Strategic Partnership," MoS Singh wrote on X after the meeting.

Singh arrived in Bishkek on Wednesday to participate in the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Upon arrival in Bishkek, the minister stated that he ls looking forward to "productive deliberations" on issues of regional and global significance and advancing cooperation within the SCO.

During the meeting in Cholpon-Ata, the ministers will review progress in key areas of SCO cooperation and discuss matters of regional and international significance and discuss matters of regional and international importance.

"The SCO CFM Meeting is held in preparation for the SCO Leadership Summit, scheduled to be held in Bishkek on 31 August–01 September 2026. The Foreign Ministers will review progress in key areas of SCO cooperation and exchange views on matters of regional and international significance. They are expected to finalize documents and decisions for adoption by the Heads of the State at the Bishkek Summit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Kyrgyzstan holds the SCO chairmanship for 2025-2026 and President Sadyr Japarov has announced '25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity' as the theme of its SCO presidency.

--IANS

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