India and Bangladesh work on strengthening people-to-people ties, mutual understanding

Dhaka, April 13 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma held a meeting with Bangladesh's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Zahir Uddin Swapon on Monday, discussing cooperation in the information and broadcasting domain.

During the meeting, two sides agreed to exchange visits of media delegations between India and Bangladesh to strengthen people-to-people ties and promote mutual understanding. Verma reiterated India's willingness to work with Bangladesh government to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all sectors.

"High Commisioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh H.E. Zahir Uddin Swapon on 13 April 2026. They discussed wide-ranging cooperation in information and broadcasting domain, including engagements between media and broadcasting institutions of the two countries. They agreed to enhance exchange visits of media delegations between the two countries to strengthen people-to-people relations and promote mutual understanding," Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

"High Commissioner proposed various capacity building initiatives for journalists and media professionals under ITEC programme of Government of India. As part of these initiatives, a special training course for women journalists from Bangladesh will soon be organised in India. They also exchanged views on cooperation in films, including organization of film screening and film festivals in each other’s country, as well as collaboration in production and post-production technological support. High Commissioner reiterated India’s willingness to work with the Government and people of Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest and mutual benefit," it added.

Last week, Verma had called on Bangladesh's Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Afroza Khanum Rita, discussing enhancing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation. Bangladesh' Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat also attended the meeting.

"High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism H.E. Mrs. Afroza Khanum Rita on 09 April 2026. Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism H.E. M Rashiduzzaman Millat also joined the meeting. They held discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation, improving air connectivity, enhancing air cargo capacity, improving aviation infrastructure and exploring capacity building opportunities," Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

"High Commissioner briefed the Hon’ble Ministers on the ongoing major developments in India’s aviation sector that make India the fastest growing civil aviation market in the world today and which offer opportunities for cooperation for the advancement of Bangladesh’s aviation sector based on mutual interest and mutual benefit," it added.

On April 8, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Khalilur Rahman and his delegation in New Delhi, discussing bilateral ties, regional and global developments.

"Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon. We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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