India-America relationship is the future: State Department official

Washington, June 24 (IANS) A senior US State Department official has described India as one of America's most important strategic partners and said the Trump administration is moving rapidly to deepen cooperation with New Delhi across trade, technology, energy and defence.

Speaking at the fourth annual Capitol Hill advocacy event organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Tuesday (local time), Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Bethany Poulos Morrison highlighted what she described as a period of accelerating engagement between the world's two largest democracies.

"The US-India relationship is the future," Morrison said, outlining a broad agenda that includes artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals, energy security, defence cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Morrison, who joined the State Department after serving 11 years in the US Senate and now oversees India and South Asia issues, said she specifically sought the portfolio because she viewed it as one of the most consequential relationships for Washington.

"I thought this was one of the most important relationships," she said.

Praising the Indian-American community, she described it as an integral part of America's story as the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary.

"It is a vibrant community; it is one that has contributed immensely," Morrison said.

She pointed to the role of Indian Americans in leading some of America's most influential companies and institutions.

"These leaders, Indian American leaders, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, they are playing key roles in advancing America's economic product," she said.

Morrison said the momentum in bilateral ties was evident during Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to India, which included stops in Kolkata, New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

"You saw the tangible result," she said. "It was growth, we're not measuring meetings for measuring by result."

Trade remains a major focus of the administration's agenda, according to Morrison.

She noted that Washington and New Delhi announced in February 2026 their intention to conclude what she called a historic trade agreement.

"We are very, very close," she said.

The agreement, she added, would open India's market of 1.4 billion people to American goods "on terms that are reciprocal and mutually beneficial".

Morrison also highlighted the administration's support for the 'Mission 500' goal of expanding bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

According to her remarks, bilateral goods trade reached $149 billion in 2025, while US exports to India rose by 9.8 per cent.

"2025 was a historic year when it comes to trade with the US and India," she said.

On technology cooperation, Morrison pointed to the Trust Initiative launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a framework focused on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals and other emerging technologies.

"The US-India relationship is the future, and that's why we're so focused on the key technologies that are going to take us there," she said.

She also highlighted upcoming meetings involving India's Information Technology Ministry and US officials aimed at advancing technology partnerships and concrete projects.

Energy cooperation, Morrison said, has emerged as another pillar of the bilateral relationship.

"US-India hydrocarbon trade has expanded significantly since 2025, reaching 14.4 billion today," she said, citing growing exchanges involving oil, gas and coal.

She also pointed to expanding opportunities in civil nuclear cooperation following the passage of India's new nuclear legislation.

Defence remains a key component of the partnership, Morrison said.

"Our defence relationship is moving at rapid speed," she told attendees.

She noted that Washington and New Delhi signed a 10-year defence framework agreement last October, describing it as a "generational commitment" to co-development, co-production and deeper security cooperation.

Beyond trade and security, Morrison repeatedly emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties.

"The US-India relationship is sustained by one of the most remarkable people-to-people connections in the world," she said.

She noted that more than 330,000 Indian students are enrolled in US educational institutions and said educational and exchange programmes have helped create lasting links between the two countries.

"Deals, trade deals can be signed, defence frameworks can be negotiated, but it's these human connections that make all of this possible," Morrison said.

Concluding her remarks, Morrison said the relationship between Washington and New Delhi was being driven by tangible outcomes rather than symbolism.

"At the end of the day, this partnership isn't built on sentiment; it's built on results," she said.

India and the United States have expanded cooperation significantly over the past two decades in trade, defence, technology and regional security. Both governments increasingly view the partnership as central to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific and addressing challenges posed by emerging technologies and evolving geopolitical competition.

--IANS

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