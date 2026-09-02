India already a Hindu Rashtra; should be declared so politically, says Sadhvi Ritambhara

Puri, Sep 2 (IANS) Padma Bhushan awardee Sadhvi Ritambhara on Wednesday asserted that India is already a Hindu Rashtra in terms of its cultural ethos, traditions and way of life, while calling for its formal declaration as a Hindu Rashtra at the political level.

Sadhvi Ritambhara made the remarks during her visit to Puri, where she visited the Shri Jagannath Temple and sought the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath. She is in Puri to deliver the Bhagavata Katha for seven days at Seven Hills in Baliapanda.

Speaking about the political debate surrounding the demand for a 'Hindu Rashtra', Sadhvi Ritambhara said that the fundamental sentiment of India's majority community is rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

"The fundamental sentiment of the majority community in this country is rooted in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is one family. Our traditions, particularly those of Hindu society, and our cultural heritage reflect this very spirit. This vision is what will bring happiness and well-being to the entire world," she said.

"Understanding this sentiment, political parties should also introduce the entire world to this vision. Therefore, the only way to spread the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam across the world is to promote the fundamental philosophy of Sanatan Dharma," she added.

When asked how she viewed the demand for a Hindu Rashtra from a religious and cultural perspective, Sadhvi Ritambhara said that the country already represents the idea through its traditions, conduct and collective consciousness.

"This country is already a Hindu Rashtra. The Constitution of this country, from references to Lord Shri Ram Chandra to the motto 'Satyameva Jayate', reflects this very ethos. The welfare of Hindus means the welfare of India. We are a Hindu Rashtra in terms of our emotions, in terms of our conduct, and in terms of our way of life. But politically, too, India should be declared a Hindu Rashtra; there is an urgent need for this today," she said.

On the politics surrounding Hindu identity, she said that the identity of Hinduism and the identity of India are closely connected with the pursuit of peace, welfare and happiness for people across the world.

"Therefore, Hindu identity and the identity of India, as embodied by our sages, represent this eternal consciousness -- seeking happiness and peace throughout the world. Therefore, this should also be a central theme of political thought," Sadhvi Ritambhara said.

Speaking on cases involving cattle killing, Sadhvi Ritambhara stressed the importance of protecting cows and said that violence against cows, women and unborn children could not be associated with happiness and peace.

"In a land where cows are killed, where the blood of cows is shed, where women weep, and where daughters are killed in the womb, there can never be happiness and peace. Therefore, protecting and promoting the welfare of cows is extremely important in this country. I am saying this to the governments: earn revenue in any way you wish, but earning money by selling cow meat is a grave sin and a great religious wrong. It should not be done," she said.

Reflecting on her visit to the Shri Jagannath Temple, Sadhvi Ritambhara described her darshan as a deeply moving experience and said the spiritual significance of Jagannath Dham was beyond what could be expressed in words.

"This is a land of harmony, a land that embraces everyone and humbly offers them at the feet of God. This is Purushottam Kshetra, the sacred Shri Kshetra. By coming here, all sins are cleansed, and a person experiences liberation while still in this very life. We feel truly blessed to have come to this sacred land of Puri," she added.

--IANS

sd/skp