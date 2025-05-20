Independiente, San Lorenzo reach last-four stage in Argentine title race

Buenos Aires, May 20 (IANS) A second-half strike by Colombian defender Alvaro Angulo fired Independiente to a 1-0 away victory over Boca Juniors in the quarterfinals of Argentina's Primera Division Apertura tournament on Monday.

Angulo broke the deadlock just after the hour at La Bombonera when he intercepted Carlos Palacios' clearance and darted into the box before thumping a left-footed drive into the far corner. Independiente controlled the match thereafter to set up a home semifinal clash against Huracán, reports Xinhua.

"We knew that tonight we could make our fans immensely happy, and we gave our all to ensure that would happen," defender Kevin Lomonaco said after the match. "We have to enjoy this victory, and then we'll focus on trying to advance further."

In Monday's other quarterfinal, Gaston Hernandez struck the decisive spot kick as San Lorenzo overcame hosts Argentinos Juniors 8-7 on penalties.

Andres Vombergar had given the visitors a 69th-minute lead at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, but Tomas Molina forced the match into a penalty shootout by heading home in the 95th minute.

Both sides converted their first seven spot kicks before San Lorenzo goalkeeper Orlando Gill dived to his right to deny Maximiliano Romero with Argentinos Juniors' eighth attempt.

Hernandez then sparked wild celebrations as he calmly slotted his shot into the top-right corner to set up a semifinal duel against the winner of Tuesday's clash between River Plate and Platense, which progressed to the last eight by overcoming Racing Club 1-0. River Plate advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-0 home victory over Barracas Central.

"To be one of four semifinalists in a competition like this is a significant achievement," San Lorenzo manager Miguel Russo said. "We are convinced that we can do it."

The Apertura or "Opening" tournament of the Primera Division is half of Argentina's split-season format, which was reintroduced in 2025 after its last implementation in 2012. It runs from January to June and is followed by the Clausura or "Closing" tournament from July to December.

--IANS

bsk/