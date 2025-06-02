In Spain, Indian delegation interacts with people directly affected by terrorism

Madrid, June 2 (IANS) The all-party Parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday interacted with the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT), an organisation in Spain that was established in 1981 to support those affected by terrorist barbarity, sharing with them India's experience in confronting cross-border threats and reaffirming a shared resolve to build a safer and more compassionate world.

Having more than 4800 members, the AVT deals with those people who are directly affected by terrorism, including those who have not received any compensation.

The visiting delegation also includes Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.), RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

"In a heartfelt exchange, we reflected on the pain, strength, and resilience that terrorism has shaped. We also shared India's firm approach to tackling cross-border threats, reaffirming our collective commitment to creating a safer and more humane world," Ashok Mittal posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the delegation had an insightful interaction with the Indian diaspora, reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to peace in the face of terrorism. They emphasised that India will lead the global fight against terrorism, upholding the values of peace and resilience.

They urged the Indian community in Spain to take pride in their roots, stand united, and actively support India's efforts to promote justice and peace. The diaspora responded with heartfelt enthusiasm, expressing deep solidarity with the nation and a strong sense of identity and belonging.

"During the interaction, members of the Indian diaspora shared that their Spanish acquaintances had reacted with shock and concern to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, reflecting growing international awareness of the challenges India faces in combating terrorism. The community also expressed strong support for India's counter-terrorism efforts and conveyed their solidarity with the nation," read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Madrid.

The visiting delegates also interacted with Arturo Fernandez Alvarez, a Spanish businessman, who is a survivor of the horrible terror attacks that took place in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Arturo joined the delegation in condemning the menace of terrorism.

The delegation is scheduled to engage with members of the Spanish government, parliamentarians and civil society representatives on the final day of their visit. These engagements will provide a platform to brief Spanish leaders on Operation Sindoor and to articulate India’s position as the world’s fourth-largest economy, committed to peace, stability and a resolute stance against terrorism.

Part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, the delegation reached Spain following successful engagements in Latvia, Greece, Slovenia and Russia, reaffirming India's firm stance on combating terrorism.

