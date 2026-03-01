Nia Sharma grooves on 'Shararat' on 'behna' Krystle D'Souza's birthday

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Krystle D'Souza turned a year older on Sunday, and to commemorate the occasion, she decided to enjoy some fun time with her close friends, including her former co-star and BFF, Nia Sharma.

During the birthday bash, Krystle and Nia were seen tapping a foot together to the former's popular track "Shararat" from the film "Dhurandhar".

Sharing the clip of the two enjoying a gala time on social media, Nia captioned the post, "It’s behna’s Birthdayyyyy...To a lil more Sharaaaaarat her way coz behna is nicer wiser and hotterrr!!! (sic)"

While the birthday girl looked stunning in a silver sequin dress, Nia chose a black crop top paired with matching pants for the occasion.

Refreshing your memory, Krystle and Nia played sisters Jeevika and Manvi, respectively, in the beloved television show "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai", and have enjoyed a great friendship ever since.

Talking about "Shararat", the track has been sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi. With the lyrics penned by Jasmine Sandlas, the peppy number has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The music video of “Shararat” features Krystle and Ayesha Khan showing their swift moves in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar".

Along with the film's phenomenal performance at the box office, the “Shararat” song enjoys a separate fanbase. It also received a lot of traction on social media with American singer and actor, Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra, also dancing on the track in one of his Insta posts.

In December last year, Nick uploaded a clip of himself and his team dancing on the track before a show, calling it their pre-show hype.

"New pre-show hype song unlocked," he captioned the post.

After the overwhelming response to the first instalment in the franchise, makers are all set to release "Dhurandhar Part 2" on March 19.

--IANS

pm/