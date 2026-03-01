Pooja Hegde says 'apple doesn't fall far from the tree' as she wishes parents on their anniversary

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde wished her parents on their wedding anniversary with a sweet post on the Stories section of her Instagram handle.

She published a throwback picture from her childhood, where her parents are enjoying a beverage from a single glass using two straws. Projecting a similar behaviour, Pooja was also seen sipping her beverage in style with a straw, proving that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Dropping the old pic on the photo-sharing app, Pooja wished her mother and father on their special day, saying, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Happy Anniversary Mum and Dad. Love you'll (sic)", along with a red heart emoji.

Pooja's father, Manjunath Hegde, is a criminal lawyer, while her mother, Latha Hegde, works as an immunologist and entrepreneur. She also has an elder brother, Rishabh Hegde, who is an orthopaedic surgeon.

Meanwhile, keeping her InstaFam up-to-date with her personal and professional life, Pooja recently revealed that she is back to work mode after completing her travel.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Pooja posted a mirror selfie from her vanity van, where she was seen all dolled up.

“Back home and back to shoot," she captioned the post.

However, Pooja did not reveal any details regarding which project she was shooting for.

Talking about her professional commitments, Pooja will next be seen as the leading lady in "Jana Nayagan", co-starring Vijay Thalapathy.

Made under the direction of H. Vinoth, it is believed to be Vijay's last movie before his entry into politics. It is also KVN's first Tamil production.

Over and above this, Pooja further has David Dhawan's upcoming romantic comedy, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" in her kitty.

With Varun Dhawan as the protagonist, the much-awaited project will also see Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

