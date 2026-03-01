Cher's son gets arrested over trespassing, assault

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman has again come under the radar of the law. Her son has been arrested.

The 49-year-old musician, Cher’s son with late rock musician Gregg Allman, faces two counts of simple assault, a criminal trespassing charge, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance at an elite prep school, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Police were called to St. Paul’s School in Concord amid reports of an unwanted guest. A spokesperson for the Concord Police Department told TMZ that the school reported an unwanted guest, who was allegedly “causing a disturbance and acting belligerently”. Allman is not believed to have any connection to the school.

He was detained by police and processed at Merrimack County Jail, before being released without bail but with an agreement to appear at future court dates.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Cher, 79, has not publicly addressed the incident. Elijah’s arrest comes just months after he was rushed to hospital after "acting erratically" amid reports of a drugs overdose. Allman was taken to a California medical facility on 14 June after police were called to his house, and "deputies located drugs inside the home".

After Elijah was admitted to hospital, his estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, shared her "steadfast" support amid his "personal challenges".

She told PEOPLE: “While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves. Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles, but it is important to see that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat”.

"Despite the assumptions (and) how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose. I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him. My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show”, she added.

In recent years, Cher sought to put Elijah under a conservatorship, but decided to drop the case after they came to an agreement. Court documents revealed the development months after Cher’s request for conservatorship over her son was denied by a judge in Los Angeles.

