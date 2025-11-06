'In other's progress, lies our own': Mahant Swami Maharaj's values echo at Jivan Utkarsh Mahotsav

Jabalpur, Nov 6 (IANS) The third day of 'Jivan Utkarsh Mahotsav' (Festival of Life's Upliftment), organised by BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Sanstha, saw the atmosphere filled with inspiration, devotion, and profound life values.

The programme started with melodious, devotional chants and kirtans (hymns), as sadhus and youths filled the environment with devotion through their heartfelt singing.

Following this, a video presentation titled 'BAPS Sanstha Parichay' was screened, offering a brief introduction to the organisation's global humanitarian services, educational projects, and spiritual activities.

Gnanvatsal Swamiji, the keynote speaker, said in his address, "True joy is found when we link our own development with the progress of others." Through examples and inspiring anecdotes, he explained that contributing to the upliftment of others is the noblest form of 'seva' (service). Swamiji's words awakened a new consciousness of self-development, coexistence, and service within the large assembly.

Subsequently, a special video presentation titled 'Pioneer of Social Service - Mahant Swami Maharaj' was shown, depicting his inspiring work rooted in compassion, service, and humanity.

Rakesh Singh (Minister, Public Works Department, Madhya Pradesh), who attended the program as the chief guest, said, "The lamp of positivity that the BAPS organisation has lit in society through service and culture is an example worthy of emulation for all. The Hindu temple built in Abu Dhabi, where people can worship without hindrance, is a great victory for Sanatan."

He said that the selflessness and humility in Mahant Swami Maharaj's life are the epitome of true leadership. His birth in Jabalpur is a matter of great pride for us. He expressed his desire that a grand temple should be built in Jabalpur as well.

Gnaneshwar Swamiji further elaborated, "Life finds its true meaning only when an individual dedicates their abilities to the welfare of society, abiding by the guidance of the Guru." The Assembly then concluded with the felicitation of guests and the traditional 'aarti'.

Thousands of devotees from Jabalpur and surrounding towns attended the event.

--IANS

mr/svn