MP: PM Surya Ghar Yojana powers homes with electricity and extra income​

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana - the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is transforming the country’s energy landscape by providing renewable energy, while also opening opportunities for earning extra money.​

In Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, the scheme is witnessing strong penetration, with more households subscribing and having solar panels installed on their rooftops.​

This has resulted in a reduction in electricity expenses and the generation of additional income for hundreds of beneficiaries.​

The impact is clearly visible in the Tendukheda region of Damoh district, where dozens of families have connected to solar energy and are reaping the benefits. Here, residents have installed rooftop solar panels ranging from 3 to 5 kilowatts.​

A couple of beneficiaries speaking to IANS shared the relief brought by the PM Surya Ghar scheme.​

Santosh Kumar Jain told IANS that he installed a 3-kilowatt rooftop solar panel system, for which he received a subsidy of Rs 78,000 from the Central Government. Using this solar energy, he is now powering the appliances in his grocery store and meeting his household electricity needs.​

Another beneficiary, Satyanarayan Soni, said he opted for a 5-kilowatt solar connection. The installation cost was approximately Rs 2 to 3 lakhs; however, we received a subsidy of Rs 78,000. The electricity generated by the solar panels is now used to power all household appliances - including the TV, fans, refrigerator, water pump, and induction cooktop.​

“Previously, cooking on the induction stove was expensive; however, since the installation of solar panels, our lives have become easier. Electricity department purchases surplus power generated, providing us with an additional daily income of approximately Rs 100,” he added.​

Another beneficiary, Shivam Dubey, said that he is a trader dealing in fertilisers and seeds.​

He installed solar panels on the roof of his shop. For this solar panel project, valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh, he received a direct subsidy of Rs 78,000 from the Central government, credited directly into his bank account.​

The initiative has encouraged many, like Shivam, to move forward on the path of self-reliance and has paved the way for additional income by selling excess energy.​

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 February 2024, aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels.

The scheme offers a subsidy of up to 40 per cent to households, making renewable energy more affordable and accessible.​

--IANS

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