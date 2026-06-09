In J&K’s Doda, PMAY beneficiary Mohammad Akbar recalls how scheme turned family’s dream into reality

Jammu, June 8 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been instrumental in erecting pucca (concrete) houses for a large section of destitute population across the country, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

The financial assistance provided under the scheme has motivated and helped people to move from mud and makeshift houses to the one of their dreams.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Mohammad Akbar and his wife recall the difficult circumstances and hardships they went through while raising a house of their own.

Akbar's wife also spoke about how the government aid gave her family the confidence to build their house. She emphasised that building a home was extremely difficult due to a lack of a steady source of income. The task became more challenging and humongous given the hilly terrain, but with the monetary assistance under PMAY, the family is today living comfortably and happily.

She described the PMAY scheme as a ray of hope for poor families like hers.

“Building a house looked impossible due to the absence of a regular income. The assistance provided under the scheme enabled us to overcome these hurdles and build a concrete house,” she remarked.

Further expressing her gratitude to the government, she said, "We are very thankful to the government for providing us with cash assistance. We could never have built a house because we are very poor.”

“Building a concrete house has brought us relief from daily struggles. Now, neither rainwater nor wind enters the house. This has provided us with great comfort," she added.

"Earlier, we had to clear heavy snow from the roof, and the house was very small. But now, we are living comfortably. We are deeply grateful for the assistance," she further stated.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) has significantly accelerated urban housing delivery, with over 98.10 lakh houses completed between 2015 and 2026.

“As of May 2026, 1.25 crore houses have been sanctioned, with a total outlay of Rs 8.77 lakh crore. Around Rs 59,318 crore interest subsidy has been disbursed under the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme. Around 96% of houses under PMAY-U 2.0 are registered in the name of a woman,” said a government statement.

On the other hand, the allocations under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) have also been increased from Rs 21 crore in 2015–16 to Rs 54,916.70 crore in 2026–27.

--IANS

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