Gujarat: Jamnagar’s multiple big-ticket projects amplify city’s growth prospects​

Jamnagar, April 28 (IANS) Jamnagar city, also known by the name of ‘Chhoti Kashi’ (Little Kashi), is taking big leaps of growth by advancing existing projects to fruition while laying the foundation for other ambitious and futuristic plans to augment the city’s road and infrastructure, while also providing umpteen benefits to the local population.​

The projects, in totality, will strengthen the city’s infrastructure and also go a long way toward establishing it as a major industrial hub in the near future.​

Many local residents, sharing their thoughts on the launch and expansion of multiple projects, nodded that this will have a dramatic and positive impact on the job opportunities matrix in the region.​

A local resident, Divyaraj Singh Jadeja, said that over the past 30 years, the government has undertaken numerous initiatives to enhance citizens' comfort and convenience. ​Furthermore, in all the newly developed areas, the government has ensured water supply to every household through the 'Nal Se Jal' (Water from Tap) scheme. Our city has developed significantly over the last 30 years compared to other major metropolitan areas.​

As part of developing superior civic amenities in line with the Smart City initiative, roads and flyovers are being rapidly expanded to streamline traffic, while modern hospitals are being constructed to bolster healthcare services. New pipelines are being laid to ensure a drinking water supply across the city, while the sewage system is also undergoing modernisation.​

D.N. Modi, Municipal Commissioner of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, informed that under the ongoing 'Urban Development Year' initiative, various projects worth approximately ₹1,200 crore have recently been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid in Jamnagar city.​

Currently, a flyover is being constructed near Lalpur Chokdi on the ring road that encircles Jamnagar city. Similarly, another flyover is being built at Theba Chokdi (on Kalavad Road).​

Additionally, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,250—where people can gather to enjoy various cultural programs—is set to be constructed in Jamnagar, alongside a massive sports complex. Keeping the growing population in mind, the Gujarat government has formulated a long-term roadmap for Jamnagar spanning the next 25 years.​

Under the Smart City project, the state government is continuously allocating funds, while the administration is actively working to complete these projects within the stipulated timelines.​

--IANS

mr/dan