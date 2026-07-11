Over 2 lakh Yatris performed Amarnath Yatra in 8 days

Srinagar, July 11 (IANS) Over two lakh Yatris have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra during the last eight days while another batch of 6,482 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Saturday.

The ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2026 has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the two-lakh pilgrim mark within just eight days of its commencement.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on X, "In a remarkable testament to faith, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed the two lakh pilgrim mark in just 8 days. With the pilgrimage running smoothly on both the routes, the spiritual celebration is set to welcome a steady arrival of devotees in the coming weeks. Har Har Mahadev!"

Today, a fresh batch of 6,482 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Valley.

The batch left in the early hours in a cavalcade of 268 escorted vehicles under strict security arrangements.

As many as 2,353 Yatris left for Baltal base camp while 4129 left for Nunwan base camp. Yatris include 4,838 men, 1,387 women, 16 children, 171 sadhus and 70 sadhvis.

Yesterday, over 29,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine. Officials said yesterday a total number of 29,507 pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country paid obeisance at the cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3,880 metres in Kashmir Himalayas.

With this, a total number of 2,01,008 yatris visited the cave shrine in the last eight days.

This year’s 57-day-long Yatra will conclude on August 28 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

Meanwhile, on Friday, six Amarnath pilgrims were injured when a car skidded off the road and collided into the side of the hill road at Toldi Nallah National Highway in district Udhampur.

According to reports, a car bearing Registration Number MP13ZV-2836, carrying Amarnath pilgrims was on the way from Baikunthpur district Rewa Madhya Pradesh to Baba Shree Amarnath cave when the driver of the vehicle lost control and it skidded off the road and collided with roadside hill at about 6.10 am yesterday.

The injured were rushed to District Hospital Udhampur where one of them was referred to GMC Jammu. The injured were identified as Seema Gupta wife of Subhash Gupta, Subhash Gupta son of Lakshi Chand, Rajeev Gupta son of Jugal Kishore, Geeta Gupta wife of Daleep Kumar, Daleep Kumar son of Jagdish Kumar and Anjana Gupta wife of Madan Gopal Gupta, all residents of Baikunthpur district Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

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