April 23, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

IMF weakens Pakistan’s 'economic muscles' with more conditionalities: Report

IMF weakens Pakistan’s 'economic muscles' with more conditionalities: Report

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Pakistan has been given a list of additional conditions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), among which the 'most troubling demand' is commitment to raise electricity and gas prices, a new report has said.

“A 'do more' list with a call to 'do it within the timeframe' has been handed over to the Pakistan government by IMF,” among which a major demand is to amend laws governing special economic zones, said the report in The Express Tribune.

The IMF wants the government to not go back on its commitment to raise electricity and gas prices, even at the detriment of production units that are struggling to make ends meet, the report argued.

"The salient features regarding the new conditionalities are startling as they will surely come as a tab on our sovereignty of economic muscles," it said.

Pakistan’s finance minister agreed in Washington, DC, that it would phase out existing fiscal incentives under the e Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), the report said.

The minister also agreed to withdrawing privileges for granting tax incentives, prohibiting export processing zones from selling goods in the domestic market, among other similar measures.

"The global lender seems to believe that it's time to walk the talk, and let stringent reforms be ushered in the body politic of an economy that has long been surviving on borrowed money, and wherein ad hocism is the way to go," the report said.

The continuation of the $7 billion bailout package to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility now comes at the expense of 75 conditionalities, including 11 new ones which have to be fulfilled to reflect in the upcoming federal budget.

The conditionalities mandated by IMF aims at course-correction in Pakistan’s “wayward approach of dealing with things,” and to streamline the affairs in the spheres of decision-making, governance and private sector development, the report noted.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

India welcomes France's visa-free transit for Indian travellers (File image)

India welcomes France's visa-free transit for Indian travellers

Julianne Moore to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

Julianne Moore to receive Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

'That’s really incredible, DK': Trump praises Indian tennis star, Dhakshineswar Suresh

'That’s really incredible, DK': Trump praises Indian tennis star, Dhakshineswar Suresh

Adani Energy Solutions clocks 32 pc net profit growth in FY26, robust pipeline of orders in hand

Adani Energy Solutions clocks 32 pc net profit growth in FY26, robust pipeline of orders in hand

Opt for simple celebrations, do more social work: Orthodox Catholicos seeks restraint

Opt for simple celebrations, do more social work: Orthodox Catholicos seeks restraint

'Krishnavataram' actress Sanskruti Jayana pays an ode to Lord Krishna as she visits his Janmabhoomi

'Krishnavataram' actress Sanskruti Jayana pays an ode to Lord Krishna as she visits his Janmabhoomi

IMF weakens Pakistan’s 'economic muscles' with more conditionalities: Report

IMF weakens Pakistan’s 'economic muscles' with more conditionalities: Report

10 Indian ships exited Strait of Hormuz, 14 still in Persian Gulf: MEA

10 Indian ships exited Strait of Hormuz, 14 still in Persian Gulf: MEA

Over 1000 athletes set to compete in National U20 Athletics Competition in Karnataka. Photo credit: Athletics Federation of India

Over 1000 athletes set to compete in National U20 Athletics Competition in Karnataka

Rashami Desai reveals the moment she got the epiphany about life and work

Rashami Desai reveals the moment she got the epiphany about life and work