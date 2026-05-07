Ileana D’Cruz shares an honest motherhood moment amid breastfeeding struggles

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz seems to be keeping her opinion her motherhood experience real and relatable.

The actress recently shared a candid glimpse from her parenting journey and posted an honest moment with her little one and wrote, “We are in whatever the heck this phase is of breastfeeding.”

The actress, known for her unfiltered take on motherhood, shared a monochrome video where Ileana was seen seated comfortably on the floor while attending to her baby during a breastfeeding session. The clip also gave a glimpse of baby essentials and toys scattered around.

Keeping her quintessential sense of humor intact, the actress captioned the post as, “We are in whatever the heck this phase is of breastfeeding.”

Over the past few months, the actress has been sharing snippets of her life as a new mother.

Earlier, the actress was seen celebrating a good hair day as she had a perfect blow-dry, until her two-year-old son showed up and adorably played with his mother’s long tresses.

For the uninitiated, Ileana married her beau, Michael Dolan, in 2023. They welcomed their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, in the same year. In 2025, she gave birth to her second son, whom they named Keanu Rafe Dolan.

On the professional front, the 39-year-old actress, who made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu, has worked in films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban.

In Bollywood, the actress known for films like Barfi!, Rustom, Main Tera Hero and Raid, has actively been using social media to share personal moments from her journey beyond the screen.

–IANS

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