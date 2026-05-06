Ileana D'Cruz flaunts perfectly blown-out hair until her son takes over the spotlight

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Ileana D’Cruz celebrated a good hair day as she had a perfect blow-dry, until her two-year-old son showed up and adorably played with his mother’s long tresses.

Ileana shared a string of pictures and videos on the stories section of the photo-sharing application, Instagram. The first image had the actress flaunting her perfect blow-dried hair.

She added a text overlay, which read: “The power of a good blowout.”

Ileana then shared another image similar to the previous one and said that she wanted to grab the moment before her toddler son had his little hands on it.

The actress mentioned: “One more because it won't look this good once my 2 year old gets his little hands on it.”

She then shared a hilarious yet adorable video of her son playing the hair and penned “Oh Well.”

Ileana married her beau, Michael Dolan, in 2023. They welcomed their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, in the same year. In 2025, she gave birth to her second son, whom they named Keanu Rafe Dolan.

The 39-year-old actress, who made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu, has worked in films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban.

The actress branched out to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barf! She was then seen in box-office successes such as Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Mubarakan, Pagalpanti, The Bigg Bull, and the crime thrillers Rustom and Raid.

She was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar by Shirsha Guha. The also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The story centers on a married couple navigating emotional distance and extramarital attractions, leading to moments of reckoning and rediscovery.

--IANS

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