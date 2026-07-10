IGPL star Gill logs top-20 in Asian Development Tour, stays on path to Asian Tour

Taipei, July 10 (IANS) India’s Pukhraj Singh Gill fired three consistent rounds of 3-under 69 each to finish a tidy Tied-19th in the Ever Glory ADT Open on the Asian Development Tour.

The Ludhiana star, who won the IGPL Order of Merit in India in 2025, has been focussing on earning his way into the Asian Tour via the Asian Development Tour.

With 69-69-69 he totalled 9-under 204 and was Tied-19th. Gill, who plays for the Honer Homes Gurugram on the IGPL, is now sixth on the Merit Llist and stands a great chance of making it to the 2027 Asian Tour as the Top-10 players advance to the higher Tour.

Last year Karandeep Kochhar, a colleague of Gill on IGPL took the same route.

Nathan Han of the USA birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Sean Ramos of the Philippines and win the Ever Glory ADT Open after Typhoon Bavi forced tournament officials to reduce the championship to 54 holes.

Among other Indians in the field, Khalin Joshi (68-67-69) totalled 12-under and finished Tied-12th. Kartik Singh (74-68) missed the 36-hole cut.

Han carded a seven-under-par 65 in Friday’s third and final round at Dong Hua Elite Golf Club to finish tied on 16-under-par alongside Ramos and Korea’s Minhyeok Yang.

After officials announced the tournament would conclude after three rounds because of the approaching typhoon, Han emerged victorious with a birdie on the opening extra hole.

Yang joined Han after matching the American’s seven-under 65, while Ramos closed with a five-under 67 to complete the three-way tie on 16 under.

The Tournament Committee reduced the event to 54 holes after forecasts indicated Typhoon Bavi would affect the venue from Friday evening and throughout Saturday, making it impossible to guarantee completion of the scheduled final round.

Under the revised conditions, a playoff was held immediately after regulation play to determine the champion.

Han’s victory capped an impressive week of consistency. Following opening rounds of 67 and 68, the American produced one of the day’s best rounds, highlighted by an eagle at the par-five eighth and five birdies before sealing the title in the playoff.

Han also credited the support of his father, who was on the bag throughout the week.

Yang matched Han’s seven-under 65 with a spectacular round featuring nine birdies before a costly double bogey on the 15th denied him the outright lead and ultimately forced the playoff.

Ramos, who started the day one shot behind overnight leader Huang Yi-tseng, carded a composed five-under-par 67. Birdies at the third, 11th, 13th, 15th and 16th outweighed his only dropped shot at the second as he earned his place in the playoff before eventually finishing runner-up.

Chinese Taipei duo Shapiyate Mako and Chan Shih-chang shared fourth place on 15 under after rounds of 66 and 68 respectively.

--IANS

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