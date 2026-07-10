McIlroy in 5-way lead as Yellamaraju is tied 26th and Theegala T-75 in Scotland

North Berwick (Scotland), July 10 (IANS) Rory McIlroy launched his final preparations for next week's Open Championship in spectacular fashion, firing a five-under-par 65 to grab a five-way share of the first-round lead at the Genesis Scottish Open.

In near-perfect scoring conditions blessed with sunshine and light winds at The Renaissance Club, the Northern Irishman was joined at the top of the leaderboard by 2019 tournament champion Bernd Wiesberger of Austria, South Korea's Tom Kim, American Ryder Cup star Patrick Cantlay, and Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard.

The opening day brought mixed fortunes for the Indian-origin players, led by Indo-Canadian debutant Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who carded a steady two-under 68 mixed with four birdies and two bogeys to sit tied for 26th.

Meanwhile, Hero-supported Sahith Theegala battled his way to an even-par 70 to sit tied for 75th, and 2026 PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and also the 2020 champion of this event, endured a difficult one-over 71, leaving him tied for 99th heading into the second round. He needs a low round to make the cut.

McIlroy, making his first competitive appearance since finishing tied for 32nd at the U.S. Open, initially struggled to find his rhythm. Starting his day on the 10th tee, he traded three birdies with bogeys on the 10th and 18th holes to turn in a modest score. However, an 18-foot eagle putt on the par-five first hole completely ignited his inward nine, and further birdies on the seventh and a sensational chip-in from off the green at the eighth lifted him into the co-lead.

The other co-leaders found varied paths to their 65s. Cantlay produced the cleanest card of the day, turning in a flawless, bogey-free round featuring five birdies. The American attributed his success to a heavier putter, which helped him adapt to the slower greens expected this week and next. Wiesberger continued his recent career resurgence, overcoming an early bogey with seven birdies over a blistering 10-hole stretch before a late dropped shot pegged him back. Kim maintained his excellent track record at the venue—where he finished third in 2022—by carding six birdies against a single bogey. Højgaard, playing his first competitive event since late May, briefly held the solo lead at six under before a costly double-bogey on the 16th forced him to settle for a share of the lead following a bounce-back birdie on the 17th.

The leaderboard remains incredibly congested, with nearly half of the 156-player field breaking par on day one. Sitting just one stroke back at four-under 66 is a formidable seven-player chasing group headlined by five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, alongside Kurt Kitayama, Andrew Novak, Michael Thorbjornsen, Min Woo Lee, Angel Ayora, and Oliver Lindell.

Another shot further back at three-under 67 is a highly competitive contingent that includes local favourite and 2024 champion Robert MacIntyre, fellow Scot Calum Hill, former Masters champion Danny Willett, and English Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler opened with a steady two-under 68, though the American expressed disappointment at failing to take full advantage of the par fives alongside defending champion Chris Gotterup, who also shot a 68.

--IANS

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