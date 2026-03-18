IFL 2025-26: Chanmari FC face Shillong Lajong, Sreenidi Deccan eye top spot

Aizawl/Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Chanmari FC and Shillong Lajong FC will face each other in a crucial fixture in the first of two matches in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Thursday. In the second match of the day, second-placed Sreenidi Deccan will host Namdhari Sports Academy at Deccan Arena in Hyderabad in the evening.

Chanmari FC, stepping onto the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, will be eager to secure another vital win in front of their passionate home supporters. The Aizawl-based league debutants arrive after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Dempo SC in their last outing.

Under the tactical guidance of head coach Victor Lalbiakmawia, Chanmari have shown they are unafraid to go toe-to-toe with established heavyweights. They will look to rely on their well-drilled defensive solidity and swift counter-attacks, orchestrated by Brazilian winger Jota and the precise set-piece deliveries of Christopher Kamei.

However, they will have to navigate this fixture without defender Malsawmsanga Renthlei, who is suspended following his red card against Dempo.

Standing in their way are Shillong Lajong FC, a side looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-2 home defeat to Diamond Harbour FC. The Meghalaya-based club, under head coach Birendra Thapa, was caught cold by conceding two early goals within the first 20 minutes but showcased immense fighting spirit in the second half.

Reflecting on that setback, Thapa noted, "It's very important to bounce back from the last defeat because it's a short League. Three points will give us a massive boost. We conceded two early goals against Diamond Harbour, and that cost us the game. We will improve from those mistakes, and hopefully we will see a much better performance."

Fully aware of the challenge awaiting them, Thapa acknowledged, "Chanmari are a very good side. They have got really good players, and that's why they are unbeaten in the tournament. I want my boys to go and enjoy."

Echoing this straightforward ambition, player Ephraim Lalremtluanga added, "We are looking to play good football and get all three points."

With both sides relying on strong local talent, dynamic attacking philosophies, and a deep-rooted Northeast footballing pride, the afternoon clash promises to be an intriguing and highly competitive tactical battle.

All Eyes On Sreenidi Deccan Against Namdhari SA

In the evening fixture, Sreenidi Deccan FC return to the Deccan Arena riding high after securing a crucial 1-0 away victory over Gokulam Kerala FC. Under head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, the Deccan Warriors bounced back strongly to provisionally climb to the top of the table, demonstrating excellent defensive organisation.

The hosts will aim to build on this solid foundation and execute a measured, structured game plan to secure another crucial result at home. Emphasising the significance of their return to Hyderabad, head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto stated, "We play at home really well. It is always great playing in front of our home fans in the Deccan Arena. We have five home games on the trot, and we will look to ride the home advantage."

Defender Muhammad Hammad echoed this sentiment, adding, "Our pre-season was good. We had a really good preparation. Tomorrow is our first home game, and if we stick to our plan, we will have a good game. Namdhari are a competitive side; we have been playing against them for the last three to four seasons."

Namdhari Sports Academy, meanwhile, arrive in Hyderabad looking to recover from a thrilling but agonising 2-3 defeat against Rajasthan United in the last round. The Ludhiana-based outfit, led by head coach Harpreet Singh, showed incredible fighting spirit to mount a late comeback in that fixture, levelling the scores through Manvir Singh and Najib Ibrahim in the final ten minutes before conceding a goal deep into stoppage time.

However, Namdhari face a monumental challenge at the back. They will be without Ghanaian captain and defensive anchor, Lamine Moro, who is suspended after receiving two quick yellow cards and being sent off for dissent in their previous match.

Fully aware of the challenge posed by the visitors, Vaz Pinto cautioned, "We know Namdhari. We know their style of play. They are physically very strong. They play aggressive and pressing football. We need to be on top of our game to beat them."

In their four previous encounters, Sreenidi Deccan hold a slight edge with two wins to Namdhari's one, alongside a single draw. In the most recent meeting on March 2, 2025, playing at the same venue, Namdhari secured a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a Cledson da Silva strike.

--IANS

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