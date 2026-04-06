IFL 2025-26: Chanmari edge Real Kashmir in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 6 (IANS) Goals from Marlon Rangel and Lalruatsanga in either half ensured Chanmari FC edged past Real Kashmir FC 2-1 in a crucial Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Monday.

Marius Bedzigui scored for the home side to halve the deficit, but Chanmari FC held on to the lead to move to seventh in the table with eight points, while Real Kashmir remained at the bottom of the table with two points from seven matches. Marlon Rangel was adjudged Player of the Match.

Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmed made three changes for the crucial fixture, bringing in Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir in goal in place of Furkan Ahmad Dar, Shahid Nazir into midfield for Ahteeb Ahmad Dar, and handing Shedrack Charles a start in place of Habib Fofana.

Meanwhile, Chanmari FC head coach Dipankur Sharma also made three changes for his second game in charge, with Lalruatsanga, F. Malsawmtluanga, and Joel Lalramengmawia coming into the starting XI in place of Kyle Degelman, Suanngaihmuana, and Emmanuel Badu.

The home side dominated large spells of the first half, making good use of the windy conditions that made it difficult for midfielders to play precise forward passes. Real Kashmir’s overseas signings impressed alongside captain Mohammad Inam, as they looked the more likely side to score. At the other end, Chanmari relied on their pace to threaten on the counter.

The Snow Leopards struck the woodwork twice in the first half. Mohammad Inam hit the near post after being set up by Junior Traore, and later in the half, Marius Bedzigui himself saw his effort from the edge of the box crash against the crossbar following a well-worked corner.

Chanmari took the lead against the run of play just before half-time from a set-piece. P. Christopher Kamei floated a chipped delivery into the box, and Real Kashmir goalkeeper Sayad Bin misjudged its flight, completely missing the ball and leaving the goal exposed. Marlon Angel had the simplest of tasks, guiding it into the net to give the visitors the lead, which they took into the break.

The visitors doubled their advantage just after the hour mark, capitalising on poor set-piece defending from Real Kashmir. Christopher Kamei was once again the provider, as his corner was expertly side-footed into the net by Lalruatsanga, who got ahead of his marker.

The Snow Leopards pulled one back just two minutes later. Shedrack Charles was brought down on the edge of the box, earning a free-kick in a dangerous position. Marius stepped up and curled a superb effort over the five-man wall and into the net, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Shedrack Charles squandered a glorious chance to level the scores as Real Kashmir continued to push for an equaliser. Marius, who was the standout performer for the home side, delivered a low cross from the right that the defender failed to clear, allowing the ball to fall kindly for Shedrack. However, from just six yards out, the striker blasted his effort over the crossbar.

Chanmari looked in control for the rest of the match, even though the home side were pushing for an equaliser, but could not create any clear-cut chances or trouble the defence. In the end, the away side held on to their one-goal advantage and secured three crucial points.

--IANS

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