IFA Shield: Punjab FC aim to top group against East Bengal after dominant debut

Kolkata, Sep 29 (IANS) Punjab FC will look to carry the momentum of their emphatic opening victory when they take on East Bengal FC in their final Group II fixture of the IFA Shield 2026-27 at the East Bengal Ground in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The match, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., will decide the group toppers, with both Punjab FC and East Bengal having already secured their places in the semifinals after winning their respective opening matches against Calcutta Customs Club.

Punjab FC announced their arrival in the competition in emphatic fashion, thrashing Calcutta Customs 7-0 on Sunday in Pavlos Dermitzakis’ first match as head coach. The result also saw new signing Raphael Messi Bouli make an immediate impact, with the Cameroon international scoring a hat-trick and providing two assists.

Bouli’s three-goal haul has put him level with Mohun Bagan’s Lallianzuala Chhangte at the top of the tournament’s scoring charts. Punjab’s attacking options were further underlined by goals from Diego Raposo, Konsam Sanathoi Singh and Bishu Sharma in the opening fixture.

The Shers will also be encouraged by the contribution of their academy graduates. Manglenthang Kipgen impressed in midfield against Customs with his pressing and distribution, while Muhammed Uvais, Suresh Meitei and Nikhil Prabhu formed part of a young core that helped Punjab maintain control of the game.

Dermitzakis expects a more demanding test against an East Bengal side playing on home turf.

“We had a fantastic start to the tournament, and the 7-0 victory showed the attacking quality and tactical discipline we possess. However, East Bengal is a historic club playing in front of their home fans, so it will be a completely different test. I am incredibly proud of how our Roundglass Academy graduates, particularly young players like Kipgen, stepped up and controlled the tempo. We will need that same intensity and teamwork tomorrow to secure the top spot in our group.”

East Bengal, meanwhile, entered the contest after beating Calcutta Customs 3-1 in their opening game. Despite conceding in the 12th minute, Bino George’s side recovered strongly to register a comfortable victory.

With East Bengal juggling commitments in the AFC Champions League Two and the ISL, the club has used the IFA Shield to give opportunities to several reserve and emerging players. Akash Hemram and Rohit Danu were among those to find the net against Customs and will again be expected to provide attacking impetus.

Punjab FC and East Bengal last met in the ISL in May, when the two sides played out a goalless draw at the Salt Lake Stadium.

With a semifinal berth already assured for both teams, Wednesday’s encounter will instead determine who finishes at the summit of Group II and gains the corresponding semifinal draw advantage.

--IANS

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