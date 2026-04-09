For Viksit Bharat, we must bring full strength of our Matru Shakti into nation's development, says PM Modi

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a video message urging collective support for the Women’s Reservation Bill, stating that empowering women is essential to achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Taking to Instagram, the PM Modi said, "Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in an article."

In his video message, PM Modi addressed “mothers, sisters, and daughters”, highlighting the country’s goal of becoming a developed nation by the time it marks 100 years of Independence in 2047. Drawing from his experience of over two decades in public office, he emphasised that the full strength of “Matru Shakti” and “Nari Shakti” must be harnessed for national development.

“A few years ago, we passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam with the support of all political parties. There is a shared aspiration that women should have 33 per cent representation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that in recent days, discussions have been held with various political parties, most of which have expressed support for the initiative. He described the current atmosphere around the issue as positive and encouraging.

Referring to his article, PM Modi urged citizens to read and share it widely, and to motivate political parties to support the legislation. He called for collective action during the upcoming Parliament sittings on April 16, 17, and 18.

“I request everyone to come together and encourage all parties so that we can pass this important bill and celebrate it collectively,” he said, expressing hope for a broad consensus on the issue.

PM Modi underscored the urgent need for reservation for women in legislative bodies, describing it as a transformative step that would make India’s democracy more vibrant and participative. In the Op-Ed and a series of posts on social media platform X, the Prime Minister called for unity among Members of Parliament to ensure the timely passage of the long-pending legislation.

Highlighting the importance of the proposed reform, the Prime Minister stated that any delay in implementing women’s reservation would be “deeply unfortunate”. He emphasised that the move is not merely a policy decision but a historic necessity to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure equal representation.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved a draft amendment Bill to operationalise the Women’s Reservation Act by the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

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