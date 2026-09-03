'If team asks, I will do': Antonelli on helping teammate and title rival Russell after grid penalty

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Mercedes driver and F1 2026 title leader Kimi Antonelli on Thursday acknowledged that he will help teammate and title rival George Russell at the Monza GP qualifying if the team asks him to do so.

Italian driver Antonelli has been hit with a grid penalty for engine allocation and will start the Sunday Grand Prix at his home at the back of the grid. With him starting the race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 22nd, his qualification results won't matter for the Sunday main event.

Due to this, the current F1 title leader has admitted that he will support his teammate and rival Russell by providing tow for the Saturday qualifying session to help the British driver achieve a higher grid spot.

"It has been discussed in the team, so we will see how the sessions develop, but if the team asks me, I will do it. Obviously I am not fighting for [pole] so if I can do anything to help the team, I will do it," Antonelli told the media during Thursday's press day.

The recently turned 20-year-old leads the title battle from Russell and Lewis Hamilton by 59 points heading into the 'temple of speed'. He has 242 points in the season with six wins and four more podium finishes. Russell and Hamilton are tied at 183 points.

Antonelli also spoke on the fast driving at the Monza GP. "You just go for it; if it sticks, good," joked Antonelli about the speeds reached at this track. "We all know how dangerous the sport is, but we love what we do, and F1, together with the FIA, have done an incredible job on safety. That gives us more confidence to push on track," he added.

The Italian had earlier confirmed that he will be taking a grid penalty at his home race for exceeding the power unit components. He chose to take it at the Monza GP as it is a pretty fast track and is also known as the 'temple of speed'.

"We'll do it in Monza. It's one of the easiest tracks to overtake," Antonelli had said ahead of the recent Dutch GP, as quoted by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Antonelli has put his focus on the title battle despite Monza being his home race. "It's also true that it's my home race, but right now I'm thinking more about the championship. Since we'll inevitably have to take a penalty at some point in the season, I need to evaluate where I can give myself the best chance of making up positions and getting a result.

"That's why Monza is definitely at the top of the list for the penalty, and we'll try to recover anyway to have a good race in front of the fans."

--IANS

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