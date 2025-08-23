Indecent remarks unacceptable, Sanjay Nirupam on Tejashwi's 'objectionable' post against PM Modi

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for posting an "objectionable" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nirupam said that while ideological differences are an integral part of democracy, indecent remarks in the name of political disagreement are unacceptable.

Tejashwi, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, has been accused of sharing content targeting the Prime Minister in a derogatory manner.

An FIR was lodged against Tejashwi in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on the complaint of BJP MLA Milind Narote.

Speaking to IANS, Nirupam said, "Ideological differences in politics are natural; it is the strength of democracy. But breaking the limits and making indecent comments in the name of these differences is not acceptable."

He further added that protests and criticism are valid in a democratic system, but stressed that no one has the right to defame individuals.

"There should definitely be a protest, but it is wrong to defame anyone. Leaders must use restrained language and avoid such comments. Such behaviour is not appropriate in a civilised society," Nirupam told IANS.

On the controversy surrounding Karnatka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reciting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem, 'Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume', in the state Assembly, Nirupam said, "RSS is a nationalist organisation that has been working on personality development and instilling patriotism since 1925. Most of the people who criticise the RSS are leftists or Congress leaders influenced by them. If Shivakumar or any other person sings an RSS song, then it is not a sin."

"Objecting to singing RSS songs is wrong. Even Jawaharlal Nehru once shared the same ideological differences, and now Rahul Gandhi does too. You have seen what has happened with them," he added.

The debate intensified after Shivakumar, while addressing the Assembly, claimed he possessed comprehensive knowledge and political skills despite not being "groomed" in opposition circles.

He had added, "I might not have been groomed in your school, but I have been groomed in Parameshwara school."

In response, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka took a swipe at Shivakumar, recalling his earlier admission that he had worn RSS shorts as a child while attending a shakha in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar neighbourhood.

