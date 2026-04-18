ICICI Bank Q4 net profit rises 9 pc to Rs 14,755 crore; NII up 8 pc

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) ICICI Bank on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14,755 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise.

The second-largest private lender had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 13,502.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The lender’s core net interest income (NII) rose 8 per cent YoY to Rs 22,979 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 21,193 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 84,613.66 crore, up from Rs 79,747.77 crore in Q4 FY25.

The bank's interest earned during the quarter came in at Rs 49,593.75 crore, compared with Rs 48,363.84 crore in the previous quarter.

Other income -- which includes premium income from the insurance business and other operating revenues -- rose to Rs 35,019.91 crore from Rs 31,360.85 crore a year ago.

Operating profit (before provisions and contingencies) increased to Rs 21,004.88 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenditure stood at Rs 63,608.78 crore, while employee costs for the quarter came in at Rs 6,256.82 crore.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies declined sharply to Rs 260.67 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2,646.52 crore in the previous quarter.

On the business front, total assets rose to Rs 29.14 lakh crore, compared to Rs 26.42 lakh crore a year ago.

Deposits increased to Rs 18.30 lakh crore, from Rs 16.41 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Gross advances rose to Rs 16.44 lakh crore, compared to Rs 14.20 lakh crore a year earlier.

Apart from earnings, the lender has announced a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for its shareholders which is subject to necessary approvals.

Shares of ICICI Bank on Friday settled at Rs 1,352.80, up 0.54 per cent on the NSE.

--IANS

ag/na