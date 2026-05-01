Football: 'He deserves a big send-off', says Slot as it is revealed that Salah's injury is not serious

Liverpool, May 1 (IANS) Arne Slot, manager of English football club Liverpool, believes Mohamed Salah deserves a fitting farewell at the end of the season, describing the forward as a player worthy of a “big send-off” after his immense contribution to the club.

Slot’s comments come as a relief for Liverpool FC after scans confirmed Salah’s recent injury is only minor, raising hopes that the Egyptian forward will return before the campaign concludes. Salah was forced off during the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace with what initially appeared to be a hamstring problem, sparking fears he might not feature again this season.

Providing an update, Slot highlighted Salah’s strong work ethic and ability to recover quickly from setbacks.

“As we know from Mo, he is always working incredibly hard when he is fit, but also when he is injured, to be back as soon as possible,” Slot said. “Usually, he is fit sooner than other players when he has a minor injury, so we expect him back for the final part of the season, but not for Sunday,” Slot said in a statement released by Liverpool FC.

The Dutch coach admitted the positive diagnosis has come as a major boost, especially with the forward now expected to play a role again before the season ends. “In all ways, it is a big relief that his injury is minor, that he can play for us and at the World Cup. If there is any time a player deserves to have a big send-off, it is definitely him,” He added.

Mohamed Salah has previously announced that he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season. The Egyptian forward's departure will mark the end of a remarkably successful nine-year career with the Reds.

Salah is Liverpool's all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League and has helped them to win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup, among other trophies

Salah posted a video message to Liverpool supporters, following the club's announcement that he will leave at the end of the current season on March 25.

In the video, Salah said, "Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I wanted to start by saying I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life."

"Liverpool is not just a football club. It is a passion, a history, a spirit that I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our lives."

"I want to thank everyone who was part of this club during my time here, especially my teammates, past and present," he added.

--IANS

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