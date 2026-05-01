May 01, 2026 8:52 PM हिंदी

Great Nicobar project key to securing India’s maritime interests: Industry

Great Nicobar project key to securing India’s maritime interests: Industry

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) An industry leader on Friday backed the Great Nicobar Project, saying its direct impact lies on safeguarding India’s communication routes, maritime interests and national security.

Speaking to IANS on the ongoing debate around the project, Rawat underlined that infrastructure development -- whether highways or strategic maritime hubs -- must be seen in the larger context of national interest.

“While ecological concerns are important, questions raised years after project approvals need to be viewed carefully, hinting that economic and strategic interests often drive such narratives,” he said.

Referring to large-scale infrastructure expansion across the country, including national highways and projects linked to the Char Dham Yatra, he acknowledged that development does create ecological disturbance but added that mitigation efforts such as parallel greening initiatives are also being undertaken.

On the Great Nicobar initiative, he emphasised that India must secure its sea lines of communication and maritime ecosystem, especially given increasing global competition over strategic shipping routes.

“The project should be assessed in terms of its long-term benefits for safeguarding India’s oceanic interests and ensuring preparedness in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment,” Rawat told IANS.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, the Great Nicobar Project aims to transform the island into a major strategic maritime and economic hub by leveraging its proximity to the global East–West shipping route.

The development is expected to reduce India’s dependence on foreign transshipment ports such as Colombo and Singapore while strengthening its presence in the Andaman Sea and Southeast Asia.

Key components of the project include a 14.2 million TEU international container transshipment terminal at Galathea Bay, a greenfield international airport, a 450 MVA gas-solar power plant, and a planned township.

The port’s location, just about 40 nautical miles from a major international shipping route, and its natural deep-water depth of over 20 metres give it a strategic advantage in attracting global cargo traffic.

--IANS

pk

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Great Nicobar project key to securing India’s maritime interests: Industry

Great Nicobar project key to securing India’s maritime interests: Industry