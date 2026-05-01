May 01, 2026 8:53 PM हिंदी

‘Return of the Jungle’ motion poster sets the stage for riveting animated saga rooted in Indian culture

‘Return of the Jungle’ motion poster sets the stage for riveting animated saga rooted in Indian culture

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) The motion poster of the film ‘Return of the Jungle’, was unveiled on Friday. It offers a glimpse into the film’s vibrant, rooted world, setting the tone for a wholesome family viewing experience designed to be enjoyed across generations.

The film has already drawn international attention after being showcased at the Cannes Film Market, and positions itself as a rare Indian animated feature that blends global storytelling appeal with a deeply desi heart. With the motion poster now out, the film is touted to be rich in emotion, music, and nostalgia. The narrative resonates equally with children, parents, and grandparents.

The film is set in contemporary India, and follows a group of schoolchildren who face everyday struggles, including bullying, friendship, and self-confidence. They are guided by a wise grandfather figure, and draw inspiration from jungle tales reminiscent of the ancient Panchatantra tradition. The film stands out for its handcrafted animation style and emotional warmth, mixing humor, cricket, imagination, and coming-of-age themes.

Director Vaibhav Kumaresh describes the film as a modern-day Panchatantra-inspired story set in contemporary India. The film follows a group of fourth graders who rediscover confidence, courage, and imagination through magical jungle tales narrated by a grandfather.

Vaibhav is known for creating iconic animated properties like Simpoo on JioHotstar and Lamput, produced for Warner Bros. Discovery.

He said, “‘Return of the Jungle’ is a truly Made in India film. I am confident that the endearing Indian values and emotions in the story will entertain both Indian and global audiences”.

Produced by Vaibhav Studios, the film promises not just an animated spectacle, but an experience rooted in culture, emotion, and nostalgia, a film truly made for all generations to feel and enjoy together.

--IANS

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