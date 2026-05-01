IFL 2025-26: Shillong Lajong look to keep alive title hopes with a win over Chanmari

Shillong, May 1 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC will face Chanmari FC in a Championship Phase fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Saturday. Both sides have endured a tepid start to this phase and will be eager to return to winning ways. While Chanmari fell 0-2 to leaders Diamond Harbour FC in their previous outing, Shillong Lajong were held to a goalless draw by Dempo SC.

The stakes are considerably higher for Shillong Lajong in the context of the title race. The Red Dragons sit second in the standings with 18 points, and a victory is imperative if they are to remain within touching distance of the summit. With Diamond Harbour holding a seven-point cushion and only four matches remaining, Shillong’s margin for error is minimal.

Chanmari, by contrast, are effectively out of title contention and will be playing for pride and the highest possible finish. They occupy fifth place with 11 points and cannot improve their position even with a win, given the six-point gap to Rajasthan United FC in fourth.

Shillong will also draw confidence from their previous meeting, where they secured a 2-1 win during the league phase on March 19. Phrangki Buam scored a brace for the hosts, while P Christopher Kamei netted Chanmari’s solitary goal. Coupled with the advantage of home support, that result further strengthens Shillong’s belief heading into this encounter.

The hosts possess one of the most potent attacking units in the competition. Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah has registered six goal contributions (four goals and two assists), while Buam has five (four goals and one assist), underlining their influence in the final third.

With Gladdy Nelcen Kharbuli and Damaitphang Lyngdoh providing midfield control, alongside Ephraim Lalremtluanga offering width on the right flank, Shillong will look to exploit gaps in a Chanmari defence that has conceded 17 goals—the highest among teams in the Championship Phase.

Chanmari’s backline, therefore, faces a stern examination. Shillong’s tally of 16 goals makes them the second-highest scoring side in this phase, behind Diamond Harbour. To withstand that threat, the centre-back pairing of Marlon De Almeida Rangel and Lalrinchhana Tochhawng will need to deliver a disciplined performance, supported by full-backs Zothanpuia and F Malsawmtluanga.

In attack, much of the creative responsibility will rest on Kamei, who has five goal contributions (two goals and three assists) this season, while J Lalruatsanga, with three goals, will spearhead the frontline.

As the Championship Phase gathers momentum, this fixture presents a clear divergence in objectives. For Shillong Lajong, it is a must-win encounter to sustain their title push and maintain pressure on the leaders. For Chanmari, it represents an opportunity to restore pride, influence the standings, and conclude their campaign on a competitive note.

With contrasting stakes yet a shared urgency to respond after underwhelming starts, the contest is poised to be an engaging battle in which precision, discipline, and execution will likely prove decisive.

--IANS

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