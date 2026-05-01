Bibiano Fernandes announces India’s squad for 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) India U17 men’s national team head coach Bibiano Fernandes, on Friday, named the 23-member squad for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The Blue Colts are currently in Doha, Qatar, where they have played Qatar in two friendly matches (1-1 and 0-0) behind closed doors, and will travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 3.

India have been drawn in Group D, alongside Australia and Uzbekistan. The fourth team in the group, the Republic of Korea, have withdrawn from the tournament, making it a three-team group. Bibiano’s boys play Australia on May 6 and Uzbekistan on May 10.

The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals, which also ensures qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

In the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Jeddah, India will take on Australia (May 6), Uzbekistan (May 10), and DPR Korea (May 13) in Group D.

Meanwhile, the Indian U17 men's team played many friendlies as part of the preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

Recently, the India U17 team played two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates on April 17 and 21 in Samut Prakan, Thailand. India had won the first friendly 1-0 and then lost 1-5 in the second match.

Earlier, in March, Bibiano Fernandes' side had played three friendlies against Thailand (2-2), Indonesia (3-0 win), and the Republic of Korea (1-2 defeat) in Lopburi, Thailand. Following the games, the Blue Colts continued their training camp in Kolkata.

India’s squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026:

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Lesvin Rebelo, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom.

Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Rahan Ahmed, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam.

Head Coach: Bibiano Fernandes.

--IANS

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