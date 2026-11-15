November 15, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

When Kevin Hart had buffalo wing thrown at him

When Kevin Hart had buffalo wing thrown at him

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor and comedian, Kevin Hart once recollected his wild time at a male strip club where he was attached for a stand up act.

An old clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor and comedian recollecting his early days in the business.

He said, “I mean, you know, look, the hardship that I went through has helped build me into the person I am today, where I can take so much. But I've been through it all. I was hit in the face with a buffalo wing. It was actually a male strip club that they shut down for comedy for the first half. So there were a bunch of ladies in there. And, you know, it was just supposed to be us performing for these women that were riled up”.

He shared, “First thing, I got on stage when they introduced me and this lady was like, ‘Pull it out’. I said, ‘Hey, hey, hey. That's not me. I'm not here for that. I'm here to entertain. These are jokes’. I said, ‘I don't know who's got kids’, I started trying to merge into kid material. And this one dude from the back, I just remember this dude from the back, he was like, ‘That's enough’. And he just threw a buffalo wing at me. It landed, hit me in the cheek. A little bit of sauce got like right here. Buffalo sauce is hot”.

“So, I assumed it was a woman with a deep voice, so I was like, ‘Who threw it? Who threw it?’ Because at the end of the day, I'm a man. I'm a man first. Don't disrespect me. He stood up. He was like, ‘I did it’. And I contemplated just taking my clothes off’. I was like, the only way back”, he added.

--IANS

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