IBM’s Arvind Krishna hails US quantum drive

Washington, June 23 (IANS) Indian-origin IBM Chief Executive Arvind Krishna joined senior Trump administration officials and technology leaders at the White House on Monday as President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy to accelerate America's quantum computing ambitions and strengthen its cyber security infrastructure.

Krishna, one of the most prominent Indian-origin executives in the United States, welcomed two executive orders signed by Trump that seek to speed the development of advanced quantum computers and move federal agencies towards quantum-resistant encryption systems.

“So, first, I'd like to thank the president for both of these EOs,” Krishna said during the White House event.

“The role of the government is often underestimated. The role of the government in pushing innovation and technology forward is what both of these will achieve.”

The IBM chief said closer cooperation between government and industry would accelerate technological development and encourage greater private-sector investment.

“Asking for the investment in quantum computing, asking that the departments all work together will actually accelerate what industry does, because that gives us the confidence to invest even more,” Krishna said.

“And that is what we commit to do, to get these systems out and to get what both the secretaries asked for, to get the systems out during your current term.”

The White House said the first executive order aims to advance the development of a scientifically relevant quantum computer, while a second accelerates the transition to post-quantum cryptography designed to protect government systems and critical infrastructure from future cyber threats.

Trump described quantum technology as “the next generation of innovation across computing, sensing, and networking” and said the United States would invest heavily to maintain its lead in the field.

“We're already the leader by a lot, and we're going to be now the leader by a lot more,” he said.

Krishna appeared alongside Google President Ruth Porat, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and senior administration officials involved in science and technology policy.

Porat said quantum computing represented “a breakthrough critical technology” and argued that the United States remained at the forefront of the field.

“The US is in the lead, will stay in the lead,” she said.

Commerce Secretary Lutnick highlighted federal investments already made in quantum research and manufacturing.

“You all know that the government invested $2 billion just a couple of weeks ago in quantum to drive it forward,” he said.

Lutnick also pointed to government support for domestic semiconductor and manufacturing facilities needed to produce next-generation quantum technologies inside the United States.

The administration's broader strategy includes expanding quantum research, strengthening supply chains, increasing workforce training and accelerating the deployment of quantum-resistant cyber security standards across federal agencies.

--IANS

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