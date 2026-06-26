IB flags JMB bid to revive IMK for recruitment in West Bengal, Northeast

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Security agencies are keeping a close watch on the activities of the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) which is an offshoot of the Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). An Intelligence Bureau official said that the JMB would look to re-activate its offshoot with the specific intention of targeting northeastern India and West Bengal and would seek to recruit those who have been asked to return to Bangladesh.

The states that are in focus are Assam and West Bengal.

The official said that the JMB feels that this is the right time to re-activate modules of the IMK as there is a major drive against illegal immigration.

The JMB through the IMK wants to exploit the issue and launch terror attacks on these two states.

The activities of the IMK have witnessed a steady rise on social media. They are spreading falsehoods against the illegal immigration issue and would seek to recruit those who have been asked to return to Bangladesh.

Officials say that many IMK recruiters have been moved closer to the border areas to tap into the illegal immigrants. They are in the process of setting up recruitment and radicalisation camps, the official also said.

The IMK has gone back to its old slogan: Radicalisation, Recruitment and Bayath (oath). Officials say that the IMK would not be acting alone when it comes to recruitments and radicalisation. They are seeking the help of some operatives from the Al-Qaeda and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

When asked about the threat assessment, an official said that the plan is at a very nascent stage. The IMK and the JMB do not want to rush into any operation immediately.

However they are actively laying the groundwork for a major operation. Currently the border vigil is extremely high and hence any operation that they attempt now is bound to fail.

The idea is to build up a strong team of illegal immigrants. These persons are their best bet as they have lived in states such as West Bengal and Assam for a long time.

It would be easier dealing with these persons when it comes to logistics. Moreover, due to their long stint in these states, they would not have been coached about locations and other related issues, an official said.

While the IMK is primarily looking at illegal immigrants as potential recruits for their operations, there is also a heavy emphasis on getting Indians on board.

For this they have been identifying Indian members through channels that propagate Jihad.

Once identified, they are provided material that would pave the way for radicalisation. After they join, they are asked to take oath.

An official said that in addition to the illegal immigrants having local recruits, too, is very important for the IMK.

Using illegal immigrants immediately would pose a bit of a challenge. Moreover they are just being recruited and would require time before they are ready to undertake a terror attack.

Sending them into India at this moment would be harder owing to high security along the border areas of India and Bangladesh, the official said.

Given the situation, the Indian recruits would come in handy as they are already present in the country. Officials say that while the current focus of the IMK is entirely on West Bengal and Assam, in the near future they would look to expand into Tripura too.

An official said that the JMB would increasingly use the IMK for activities in West Bengal and across the northeast. The IMK was formed by the JMB with the specific intention of making it an India-centric terror outfit.

--IANS

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