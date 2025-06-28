June 28, 2025 11:26 PM हिंदी

'A moment of pride and emotion': Shubhanshu's parents on PM Modi's video call (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a heartfelt connection with Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Saturday via a video call from Mission Control.

The conversation not only highlighted India's growing strides in space but also offered a deeply emotional moment for Shukla's family.

With hearts full of pride and eyes brimming with emotion, Shubhanshu Shukla's parents listened to their son speak to Prime Minister Modi from space -- a moment they say they will cherish forever.

IANS spoke to family members of the astronaut after PM Modi's conversation with him.

Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, said, "When the Prime Minister called, I was overwhelmed. His blessings and encouragement filled us with pride. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts. His genuine concern truly touched us -- it's a matter of immense honour that our son is representing the entire nation."

He added that PM Modi's message underscored India's commitment to uninterrupted space exploration, benefiting generation after generation.

Shubhanshu Shukla's mother, Asha Shukla, expressed her admiration: "This is Prime Minister Modi's strength -- he resonates with each person in such a simple yet profound manner. We are grateful to him for reaching out to Shubhanshu. That moment of pride is unforgettable."

Cousin Ashish Dixit also shared his joy: "We were all eagerly waiting for this moment -- when the Prime Minister would speak to him. It was truly fulfilling."

During the video exchange, PM Modi inquired about Shukla's well-being and even cheekily asked if he had brought halwa.

Shukla replied that he had indeed -- and flew on to describe how India looks magnificent from up above, with no borders in sight, reinforcing the unifying vision of space exploration.

These personal exchanges aren't merely symbolic.

They also align with India's broader mission of asserting a sustained presence in space.

"The Prime Minister has sent a message that this kind of space exploration will continue relentlessly," noted Shambhu Dayal Shukla.

"It's not just for today -- it's for generations to come."

Group Captain Shukla, currently aboard the International Space Station as part of the Axiom‑4 mission, is set to spend the next fortnight conducting scientific experiments and engaging with communities back home.

The family's reaction reflects the optimism of a nation watching its dreams of space journey unfold.

--IANS

brt/khz

