Kartik Aaryan on how choosing ‘release dates’ play an important role in deciding the fate of the movie

Mumbai Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has opened up on why selecting the right dates for movie releases plays a significant role in deciding the fate of the movie.

The actor who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, explained how selecting festive dates precisely for movie releases works in favour of the film.

Explaining that the audiences are already in a festive mood, Kartik said, “It’s all about the mood, at the end of the day. The audience needs an entertainment quotient. They want to go to theatres with friends and family, and they want to have fun.”

He added, “So I think that’s the motive behind it overall.” Citing the example of his own movies that were released during major festivals, the actor said, “I have been really fortunate because “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was released last time on Diwali. This time, on Christmas, we are releasing ‘Tu Meri, Main Tera, Main Tera, Tu Meri”. Obviously, you want the audience to enjoy the film as much as possible, and that’s the move.”

He concluded, “It’s not intentional in a calculated way. I mean, everyone wants the same thing: that on your date, your weekend, and your entire run, the movie should be watched by as many people as possible. And it makes sense. There’s nothing genius about it. It’s a normal decision.”

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, is all set to release on Christmas this year, on the 25th of December.

The movie also stars actress Ananya Panday opposite him. The movie has been directed by Sameer Vidwans.

–IANS

