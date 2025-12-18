December 18, 2025 6:12 PM हिंदी

Kartik Aaryan on how choosing ‘release dates’ play an important role in deciding the fate of the movie

Kartik Aaryan on how choosing ‘release dates’ play an important role in deciding the fate of the movie

Mumbai Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has opened up on why selecting the right dates for movie releases plays a significant role in deciding the fate of the movie.

The actor who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, explained how selecting festive dates precisely for movie releases works in favour of the film.

Explaining that the audiences are already in a festive mood, Kartik said, “It’s all about the mood, at the end of the day. The audience needs an entertainment quotient. They want to go to theatres with friends and family, and they want to have fun.”

He added, “So I think that’s the motive behind it overall.” Citing the example of his own movies that were released during major festivals, the actor said, “I have been really fortunate because “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was released last time on Diwali. This time, on Christmas, we are releasing ‘Tu Meri, Main Tera, Main Tera, Tu Meri”. Obviously, you want the audience to enjoy the film as much as possible, and that’s the move.”

He concluded, “It’s not intentional in a calculated way. I mean, everyone wants the same thing: that on your date, your weekend, and your entire run, the movie should be watched by as many people as possible. And it makes sense. There’s nothing genius about it. It’s a normal decision.”

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, is all set to release on Christmas this year, on the 25th of December.

The movie also stars actress Ananya Panday opposite him. The movie has been directed by Sameer Vidwans.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Kartik Aaryan on how choosing ‘release dates’ play an important role in deciding the fate of the movie

Kartik Aaryan on how choosing ‘release dates’ play an important role in deciding the fate of the movie

Aamir Khan takes a dig at his obsessions with creative control

Aamir Khan takes a dig at his obsessions with creative control

India targets Rs 3 lakh crore defence production by 2029: Mansukh Mandaviya

India targets Rs 3 lakh crore defence production by 2029: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sunita Ahuja defends Jaya Bachchan over her controversial remarks on paparazzi

Sunita Ahuja defends Jaya Bachchan over her controversial remarks on paparazzi

Hrithik Roshan’s mother remembers his late former MIL Zarine Khan with a beautiful throwback family picture

Hrithik's mother remembers friend Zarine Khan with beautiful throwback family picture

HIV cases among thalassaemic kids: Experts warn against systemic lapses in blood banks

HIV cases among thalassaemic kids: Experts warn against systemic lapses in blood banks

PM Modi and Oman Sultan hail maritime ties, multifaceted strategic partnership

PM Modi and Oman Sultan hail maritime ties, multifaceted strategic partnership

NIA arrests ninth accused Yasir Ahmad Dar in the Delhi blast case

NIA arrests ninth accused Yasir Ahmad Dar in Delhi blast case

Oman Sultan confers national award on PM Modi — his 29th global honour

Oman Sultan confers national award on PM Modi — his 29th global honour

India tech startups rank 3rd globally in funding, raise $10.5 billion in 2025

India tech startups rank 3rd globally in funding, raise $10.5 billion in 2025