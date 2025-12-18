3rd Test: Conway says NZ aimed to ‘bat big and well’ after whirlwind innings against WI

Mount Maunganui, Dec 18 (IANS) Devon Conway explained that New Zealand’s plan after opting to bat first in the third Test against the West Indies was clear from the outset, saying that the side aimed to “bat big, bat well, and give our bowlers an opportunity to bowl in the fourth innings”.

After winning the toss, New Zealand chose to bat first, a decision they had not taken in a home Test since 2011. By stumps, the hosts were firmly in control at 334 for 1, with Tom Latham dismissed late in the day for 137 and Conway unbeaten on 178. The opening duo vindicated New Zealand’s bold call to bat first on a green top surface, putting on a commanding 323-run opening stand on Day 1.

Conway said the decision to bat first was made collectively once the team finalised its playing XI. Speaking after the conclusion of Day 1, he said, “Once we made the decision that we were going to go with Jazzy (Ajaz Patel), we decided that we were collectively going to have a bat first,” Conway said. “Mentally, I really knew that we were going to bat. It was a guaranteed bat day because I had a feeling that they would have seen a green wicket, and with the make-up of their bowling attack, they probably wanted to bowl first.”

The early stages, however, were far from comfortable. West Indies made full use of the conditions, and Conway admitted he struggled to find rhythm.

“In the first 15-20 overs, they seemed to be bowling in really good areas and moving the ball quite a lot. I was constantly fighting myself throughout that first hour. Funny enough, I spoke to Tom Latham at lunch, and I said I almost felt like I forgot how to bat after that first hour… Just everything felt really awkward. The trigger, it’s just part of the game, batting...That happens every now and then, but I just try to remind myself just to get through that,” he mentioned.

As the day wore on, batting became noticeably easier. The ball softened, the pitch quickened, and Conway and Latham began to dominate. Conway struck 25 fours in an innings built on patience and controlled aggression. “I think it was a combination of two things. The ball got a little bit softer, a little bit older, and the wicket actually sped up a little bit. It offered up some good scoring opportunities for myself and Tom,” he said.

Staying positive was key to cashing in. “One of my things is to play with freedom, play with a positive mindset, keep looking to score. I just try to remind myself to do that, particularly after lunch. If they miss, I want to capitalise and put them under pressure.”

The innings comes at an important time for Conway, who has struggled for consistency in recent months, with two-thirds of his previous 39 Test innings ending before he reached 30. However, he downplayed any personal pressure.

“I just try and remind myself to just keep doing that - don’t worry about the runs. Just keep focusing on doing a job for the team and doing a role. I’m pretty happy that it turned over for me today, but I’ve just got to keep focusing on being present and just, as I say, doing a role for the team,” he said.

Conway also reflected on the challenges of opening the batting, particularly in New Zealand conditions. “It is a very underappreciated job around the world, not just here. Yeah, it has been a tough ride. Quite often, you rock up day one of a Test match, and you see it’s pretty green,” he stated.

He was quick to praise his opening partner. “Already mentally you think, well, it’s going to do bits here on this pitch. I think a lot of credit needs to go to a guy like Tom Latham, who’s played 90-odd Tests, and he’s done so well. I think he’s scored his 15th Test century, and a lot of those centuries have been here in New Zealand.”

Discipline, Conway noted, remains non-negotiable. “I think you’ve just got to try and remind yourself to get yourself into a good position and look to score because there is probably a ball with your name on it here in New Zealand. You’ve just got to be disciplined.”

Conway’s top Test score is still the double century he made on his debut at Lord’s. He will resume on day two, just 22 runs shy of that achievement, but milestones are not at the front of his mind.

“I think if you look too far ahead, particularly when you’re batting, you can get yourself in trouble,” he said. “I think it’s very important for us as a batting group to keep putting (West Indies bowlers) under pressure. Bat for a long period of time because that wicket is going to get flatter, and it will give our spinners an opportunity to do a role later in the Test.”

For now, his focus is straightforward. “I just want to go out there, stay in the process ball by ball, and just keep doing my thing - building a partnership with others at the other end.”

--IANS

vi/bsk/