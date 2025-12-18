December 18, 2025 7:53 PM हिंदी

Release of Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' postponed yet again!

Release of Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' postponed yet again! (Photo Credit: HNG Cinemas/X)

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) The makers of director Uday Sharma's upcoming family drama 'Sahakutumbaanaam', featuring actors Raam Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead, on Thursday announced that they were postponing the release of their film yet again.

This time, the makers have postponed the release of the film to January next year.

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on December 12, had been postponed to December 19 as the makers of the film wanted actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' to "roar, dominate and create unstoppable mass celebrations."

HNG Cinemas, the production house producing the film, had then issued a statement that said, "We planned 'Sahakutumbaanaam' for a December 12th release, but when Balayya garu's 'Akhanda 2' shifted to the same date, we felt only pride and respect. As admirers of Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, we want his film to roar, dominate, and create unstoppable mass celebrations. So with due respect, love, and complete goodwill, we are postponing our film to December 19th."

The production house, in its statement, further said, "Some decisions are not business... they are emotion. We believe cinema is a festival and Balayya garu's film deserves its full fireworks.We hope our audience understands this gesture and supports us with even more affection. Let's celebrate both films together:Akhanda 2 - December 12th, Sahakutumbaanaam - December 19th - Proud admirers & makers of 'Sahakutumbaanaam'."

However, now, with a just a day to go for the film's release, the makers have announced their decision to postpone the film yet again, this time for want of adequate number of theatres.

HNG Cinemas, on its X timeline, said, "A little more wait, a lot more love. #Sahakutumbaanam arriving this January. The wait will be worth it," it wrote on its timeline and shared a statement.

The statement said, "Due to unforeseen theatre-related issues, the release of 'Sahakutumbaanam' has been postponed to January. At present, we are receiving very limited theatre availability, and we believe it's important to release the film in the right manner so it can reach the audience it truly deserves. We sincerely thank everyone for the immense love, patience, and support you've shown us. A NEW RELEASE DATE will be announced very soon. WE PROMISE THE WAIT WILL BE WORTH IT."

