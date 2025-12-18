Zeenat Aman on Dharmendra during ‘Indian Idol’ episode: ‘Dharm ji ke yaadein taaza ho gayi’

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman remembered the late actor Dharmendra on the sets of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’.

During the latest episode of the show, the stage turned deeply emotional when contestant Tanishk Shukla delivered a powerful rendition of the iconic song ‘O Meri Mehbooba’, transporting everyone back to a golden era of Hindi cinema.

The performance struck a chord with Zeenat Aman, who couldn’t hold back her emotions. Praising Tanishk, the actress shared how his voice instantly brought back memories of Dharmendra ji, saying that listening to the song and Tanishk’s rendition made those moments come alive once again.

She said, “Aapki aawaz sun kar Dharm ji ke yaadein taaza ho gaye. Honestly, I became very emotional”. Her heartfelt words reflected the strong emotional connection she felt with the song and its legacy.

Elsewhere during the episode, reflecting on the experience, Zeenat Aman shared, “Indian Idol blends nostalgia with bold new expression. Hearing today’s singers reinterpret iconic songs with confidence and individuality is both refreshing and emotional”.

The episode will not only celebrate their timeless legacy but also showcase how classic songs are reinvented by a new generation, proving that great music transcends eras and continues to captivate audiences in vibrant ways.

Speaking of these iconic ladies, both Zeenat Aman and Helen, who graced the latest episode of the show, were far ahead of their time in the 1970s, whether in personality or in the projects they chose. Helen became synonymous with versatile, graceful dance performances and unforgettable oomph, while Zeenat Aman was celebrated for her bold film choices and distinctive fashion sense.

Talking about Indian Idol, the singing reality show in its 16th season has star singer Shreya Ghoshal, music composer Vishal Dadlani and singer-rapper Badshah in the capacity of judges. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

‘Indian Idol’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

