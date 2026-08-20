Ian Somerhalder marks Aviation Day, flips through photos from his aviation journey

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Retired actor Ian Somerhalder marked National Aviation Day by flipping through photos from his aviation journey and reflecting on the incredible people, engineering and machines he has encountered along the way.

Somerhalder shared a slew of images from his flying journey and expressed his deep gratitude to aviation professionals worldwide for their tireless efforts in keeping travellers safe.

He wrote in the caption: “Happy #nationalaviationday NATIONAL AVIATION DAY! I have such a deep gratitude to the aviation industry around the world. Thank you for your tireless efforts and thank you for getting us safely around the planet- Back safely to our friends and families.”

He shared that he was just looking through some photos of his aviation journey, having deep deep gratitude for “the Amazing humans, engineering, and machines I have come across.”

“These are special moments in my life, for various reasons … So. Awesome. The level of engineering in this industry and how far we’ve come in such a short period of time should blow your mind… I know it blows my mind,” Somerhalder.

He added: “If you are traveling today, please be sure to thank aviation professionals you come across. Pilots, gate agents, ground crew, engineers, custodians, flight attendants, and anyone and everyone you can.”

“This industry is incredible, and they keep us safe. If you ever wanted to fly, dive in. It’s an unbelievably tight-nit community of giving and thoughtful humans. #aviation #gratitude #pilots.”

Somerhalder is known for playing Boone Carlyle in the science fiction adventure drama television series Lost and Damon Salvatore in the supernatural teen drama series The Vampire Diaries

It was in 2024, in an interview, he revealed that he had retired from acting after relocating to a farm outside of Los Angeles, though he would still be involved in producing and environmental activism.

--IANS

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